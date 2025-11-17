Justin Trudeau’s Ex-Wife Sophie Grégoire Reacts to His Romance With Katy Perry: ‘Does It Mean That I Don’t Have Emotions?’

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made their romance official a few weeks ago, and the news hit like a splash of water to their fans. The singer had recently gotten out of a long-term relationship with beau Orlando Bloom, while the politician had separated from his wife less than two years ago. Now, the latter’s partner, public speaker Sophie Grégoire, has broken her silence over the new couple while appearing on the Arlene Is Alone podcast.

Justin Trudeau’s ex-wife opens up on his new relationship with Katy Perry

Speaking to the host, Arlene Dickinson, Sophie Grégoire shared how, despite appearing fine on the surface, rumors do get to her behind the scenes. “We’re all human beings and stuff affects us,” however, she added that she has learnt how to deal with it and advises the same to everyone. “How you react to stuff is your decision. So I choose to try to listen to the music instead of the noise,” she completed, sharing that such reactions are normal.

Giving an insight into the end of her long-running relationship with the former First Person of the country, she said, “I’m very aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers; we’re humans. What I do with it is my decision. The woman I want to become through this is my decision.” The whole experience is just as eye-opening for her as for any of us. “Does it mean that I don’t have emotions? That I don’t cry, scream, laugh? No!”

Speaking about her former husband and where they stand at the moment, she continued, “We have separate lives, but we have one family life. And I think that we need two individuals in a couple… to detangle.” They’re taking it one step at a time, with her calling it ‘not easy, but very adult.’

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire were married from 2005 to 2023, and share three kids, including Xavier, 18, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11. Meanwhile, Katy Perry has a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom, whom she and Orlando Bloom welcomed in August 2020.

