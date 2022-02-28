Juvenile Justice Review: Kim Hye Soo takes the system by the throat in a fantastic role alongside Kim Mu Yeol

The past weekend Netflix released its next show amidst a lot of hype from legal drama fans. Starring Kim Hye Soo in the lead role, the stakes were high for this show that promised a day full of uncontrolled drama as the world watches the trials and tribulations of a judge in a juvenile court.

*SPOILER ALERT*

A look at the first two episodes of the 10 part show, presents the double edged sword of a legal system. A judge who is determined to bring justice regardless of any circumstances as she is accompanied by her peer who decides to see all good. Foul play and a damaged past in place, it foreshadows the bitter truth of the society through the eyes of young criminals. Running on a thin line of due punishment and situational pity, Kim Hye Soo’s Shim Eun Seok goes to extreme lengths to serve her purpose- an aversion to juvenile criminals.

Her first case in her new job at the district court is as gut wrenching as it gets when she deals with theives and murderers hidden under the facade of teenage offenders. Brutal to the end, her judgement never falters as she ponders over the harshest trial balancing her detest for the criminals. A determined approach and a desire to bring honour to a kid’s death, the dark sides of the world are exposed spectacularly. Kim Mu Yeol’s Cha Tae Joo curves the edges of the department of law with his kind but fastidious nature however he is overshadowed through and through by the leading lady who carries a past trauma.

A fever dream for legal drama lovers, keep tissues handy if blood and stark reality is not your thing.

