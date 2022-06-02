‘Juvenile Justice’ star Jung Soo Bin replaces Kim Sae Ron in SBS’ upcoming drama ‘Trolley’?

On June 2, SBS 'Trolley' said, "We are positively discussing Jung Soo Bin's appearance in 'Trolley'." A representative of J-Wide Company confirmed, "It is true that the meeting was held." Previously, the media reported that Jung Soo Bin had received an offer to appear in 'Trolley' instead of Kim Sae Ron.

Jung Soo Bin appeared in the Netflix series 'Juvenile Justice', Disney+'s 'Rookie Cops', ‘Dark Hole’ and ‘Live On’.

'Trolley', which is scheduled to be aired in the second half of the year, is a mystery and dilemma melodrama that tells the story of the secret of the wife of a member of the National Assembly who lived quietly while hiding her past. Previously, Kim Hyun Joo, Park Hee Soon, Kim Mu Yeol, Kim Sae Ron, etc confirmed their roles. Among them, Kim Sae Ron voluntarily got off the road in Cheongdam, Gangnam, Seoul on May 18th while driving under influence and crashing into a structure above the sidewalk.

According to a media report on May 31, the Gangnam Police Station in Seoul was notified of the results of Kim Sae Ron's blood test from the National Forensic Service and is conducting further investigations. Kim Sae Ron's blood test results have high levels of alcohol enough to have her licence revoked. Previously, when the police dispatched to the police after a citizen's report tried to measure the blood alcohol level, Kim Sae Ron refused to do so and requested a blood sample.

