‘Juvenile Justice’ star Kim Mu Yeol and Kim Sae Ron CONFIRMED to join Park Hee Soon in new SBS drama

On April 13, Gold Medalist, the agency announced, "It is true that actress Kim Sae Ron will appear in 'Trolley' as Soobin." Kim Mu Yeol's agency, Prain TPC, also confirmed that Kim Mu-yeol is appearing in 'Trolley' which is the story of the wife of a member of the National Assembly who lived quietly while hiding her past, the dilemma that the couple faces as their secrets are revealed to the world.

In the drama, Kim Mu Yeol plays the role of Jang Woo Jae, a senior aide to Nam Joong Do (Park Hee Soon), a promising member of the National Assembly. Kim Sae Ron takes on the role of 'Kim Soo Bin' and is expected to perform well. The new SBS drama 'Trolley' is about to be filmed and is scheduled to air in the second half of this year.

Kim Mu Yeol is a South Korean actor. Following a successful career in musical theatre, Kim Mu Yeol was first cast in minor parts on film and television. But after getting good reviews in his supporting roles in ‘The Scam’ (2009) and ‘War of the Arrows’ (2011), he landed his first major role in Jung Ji Woo's critically acclaimed film ‘A Muse’ (2012), followed by a leading role in the independent film ‘All Bark No Bite’.

Kim Sae Ron began her career when she was nine years old and became a popular child star through the films ‘A Brand New Life’ (2009) and ‘The Man From Nowhere’ (2010). As Kim Sae Ron reached her teenage years, she was cast in more leading roles, notably in the film ‘A Girl at My Door’ (2014). She has also starred in television drama series, including ‘Listen to My Heart’ (2011), The Queen's Classroom’ (2013) and ‘Hi! School-Love On’ (2014). Her first adult lead role was in the television drama ‘Secret Healer’ (2016).

