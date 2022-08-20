JYJ’s Junsu and Lovelyz’s Kei’s agency PALMTREE ISLAND shuts down dating rumours in official statement

PALMTREE ISLAND, the agency of JYJ’s Junsu and Lovelyz’s Kei, said on August 19th, "We would like to inform you that the reports of Kim Junsu and Kei's dating reports are not at all true. They are just senior and junior colleagues. We are making it clear that all of the dating rumours about Junsu and Kei are groundless.”

Here’s the full statement :-

“Hello.

This is Palm Tree Island.

We would like to inform you that the reports of Kim Junsu and Kei dating reported today (19th) are not true at all. The two have only the relationship of a CEO and an artist, as well as senior and junior colleagues in the same industry. We make it clear that all of the dating rumours of Kim Junsu and Kei are groundless, so please refrain from unconfirmed and reckless speculative articles.

Thank you.”

Junsu, also known by the stage name Xia is a South Korean singer, model, dancer and stage actor. He is a member of the Korean pop group and later duo JYJ, was one of the original members of boy band TVXQ and is the owner of PALMTREE ISLAND, which is a South Korean record label and entertainment agency. The company specialises in managing musical actors and actresses, one of which is Lovelyz’s Kei.

Kei is a South Korean singer and musical actress. She rose to fame as a member of South Korean girl group Lovelyz in November 2014. Kei officially made her solo debut with an EP on October 8, 2019 titled ‘Over and Over’. On November 16, 2021, she left Woollim Entertainment after deciding not to renew her contract, following Lovelyz's disbandment.

ALSO READ: BTS, Jungkook, BLACKPINK & more nominated in newly added categories for 2022 MTV VMAs

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the incident? Let us know in the comments below.