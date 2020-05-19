Jyotika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal’s motion poster unveiled; Trailer to release on THIS date

Ponmagal Vandhal, starring Jyotika in the lead, will be released on the digital platform this month.

With the ongoing lockdown has taken a massive toll on the entertainment industry as the shootings are suspended and theatres are shut, several filmmakers across the nation are resorting to OTT platforms for the movie releases these days. Days after Bollywood producers announced the release of Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo and Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi – Human Computer on the digital platform, Tamil movie Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyotika in the lead is all set to release on Amazon Prime this month.

In fact, the makers have unveiled an interesting motion poster of Ponmagal Vandhal and it is winning hearts. The motion posters give us a peek into a seemingly gripping courtroom drama that seeks out the hidden truth and argue for the true meaning of justice which has got the audience excited about the project. Helmed by JJ Fredrick, the drama thriller will be premiered on May 29 while the trailer will be launched on May 21 this year. To note, produced by Jyotika & Suriya Production under their banner 2D Entertainment Ponmagal Vandhal will be the first Tamil film to premiere worldwide directly on the digital platform.

Watch Ponmagal Vandhal motion poster here:

Apart from Ponmagal Vandhal, several other South Indian films are taking up the online route these days which including Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin (Tamil and Telugu), Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam), Law (Kannada) and French Biryani (Kannada) are releasing online in the coming weeks. The movies will premiere over the next three months and will be available in 200 countries and territories worldwide.

