JYP and P NATION’s boy group audition program LOUD to premiere on THIS date

Park Jin Young and PSY are joining hands to debut two boy groups via an audition program. Check out the information below!

SBS’ LOUD has finally released their audition program plans that will start premiering on Friday-Saturday every week. Two of the legendary pioneers in the K-Pop industry, JYP Entertainment’s Park Jin Young and P NATION’s PSY are collaborating for an ambitious project called LOUD, which is a boy group auditioning program from where they’ll make two boy groups.

As The Penthouse Season 3 is all set to premiere on June 4 on Fridays only once a week, LOUD will start airing on June 5, and take over the Saturday time slot of The Penthouse. The audition program is aimed to focus on the many skills that are needed to become an idol, such as singing, dancing, songwriting, producing, fine arts, music arrangements and much more. The number of contestants haven’t been released yet but there will be two boy boy groups selected for the final lineups. Each agency will take its pick from the two groups and take them under their wings to debut them as a global boy group.

A source from SBS stated that their decision to have LOUD air on SBS’s trademark and highly popular show The Penthouse’s time slot on Saturdays shows how much conviction the network has on this ambitious idol boy group project. They also added that LOUD is on its way to become “2021’s most killer variety TV content” show.

LOUD will premiere on June 5, following the premiere of the highly-anticipated drama The Penthouse Season 3.

How excited are you for LOUD and The Penthouse? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :No Cut News

Share your comment ×