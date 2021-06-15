JYP CONFIRMS Stray Kids are gearing up for a new release; Talk about Hyunjin’s participation in activities

Stray Kids are coming back with new music! Read on to know the details.

STAYs, after a legendary win at Mnet’s Kingdom: Legendary War, get ready for a new single release by Stray Kids! This comes after their last release All In (Koean version) song in November 2020. Stray Kids are well on their way to be called the Self-producing idol group too, as the subunit 3Racha (consisting of Han, Changbin and leader Bang Chan) have been credited for both the lyrics and composition of almost 3/4th of all the songs the group has released since their debut in 2017.

Today on June 15, JYP Entertainment stated, “Strays Kids are preparing to release a new song. We will let you know the release date once it is confirmed.” This will also be their first release after the reality show Kingdom, which ended on June 3. In between, they released a collaboration single called ‘Going Dumb’ with Alesso and Corsak and also ‘WOLFGANG’, their Kingdom single track. According to another report, the single is going to be released in late June.

In regards to having a full group comeback, of whether Hyunjin will be participating in the comeback or not, the agency responded in a clear manner, yet without confirming or denying. They said, “We'll let you know when we've confirmed and organized all the things you're wondering about.”

JYP Entertainment announced that Hyunjin’s activities will be halted on February 27, 2021, after a series of school violence allegations arose against the rapper. A day prior to the hiatus announcement, Hyunjin also posted an apology letter on his Instagram.

