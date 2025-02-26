JYP Ent takes legal action against sasaeng stalking TWICE member’s home, sending pics and letters causing anxiety

The K-pop industry continues to grapple with the issue of sasengs, or obsessive fans, who often cross boundaries with unwanted advances. Recently, the members of TWICE have been subjected to disturbing circumstances, receiving inappropriate photos and letters from an unidentified sender. As the situation escalated, JYP Entertainment intervened, threatening legal action if the individual in question persisted with the behaviour.

On February 26, JYP Entertainment issued a warning to the perpetrator, through a statement released on K-pop community app, FANS. As per the notice, "a certain individual has been indiscriminately sending letters to TWICE members, stating that he has been continuously lingering around the artists' workplaces and residential areas, including inappropriate content and photos based on delusions." It is deeply uncomfortable to even read about it, and it's imaginable how distressing and disturbing this experience must have been for the TWICE members.

The company's statement mentioned the issue causing "serious mental damage and anxiety not only to the artists, but also to those around them." Accordingly, JYP Entertainment also informed fans and the accused through the statement that they tightened the security to ensure their artist's safety and security. They were also "continuing to closely monitor the situation" to not let anything of that sort happen again. According to them, the acts by the perpetrator were clearly considered to be stalking as per the country's law.

Advertisement

The accused’s offences include "waiting or watching the other party against their will in their usual place or vicinity”, “act of sending them objects, texts, pictures, images, etc. using mail, phone, etc", as mentioned by JYP. The notice also mentioned those activities to be "subject to severe punishment". As a retaliation, the management agency has decided to respond to the perpetrator with a firm and serious stance.

JYP Entertainment issued a warning that if the individual in question failed to immediately cease their stalking behaviour, they will promptly pursue "all possible legal actions at the strongest possible level without any leniency or agreement". They also thanked the fans who have been concerned about the nine-member girl group and have loved and supported them throughout. They ended the notice with a promise: "We will do our best to protect our artists.”