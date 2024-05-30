NMIXX has recently become the talk of the town following their appearance at Shinhan University Festival. While they were performing their song, the backtrack suddenly turned off and they had to continue without it. Without much trouble, the group continued the performance through live singing and also following the intricate choreography. However, following that it has been revealed that the incident was in fact planned by their agency.

JYP Entertainment confesses to pre-planning NMIXX's backtrack mishap

On May 30, 2024, SQU4D, a sub-label of JYP Entertainment has issued a statement regarding the recent incident involving NMIXX where the audio system faced a dysfunction during their performance at the Shinhan University Festival. The company has admitted that the MR malfunction was pre-planned to heighten the mood of the event. The information was disclosed by a member of the university's festival planning committee which has caused a debate among fans.

However, the statement also adds that for the situation to appear natural, the members themselves were not notified about the plan. The fans are utterly disappointed with the revelation and are expressing their views on online forums.

On May 27, 2024, NMIXX was invited to perform at the Shinhan University Festival where they were performing on the song DICE and the backtrack suddenly cut off. Despite the lack of music, the group's performance did not falter and they continued the performance with their live vocals.

More about the K-pop girl group NMIXX

NMIXX is a girl group that consists of six members which include Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin. They made their debut with the single album Ad Mare and released the music video for the title track O.O.

Furthermore, the group went on to release their first EP titled Expérgo along with the title track Love Me Like This in 2023. They also went on a tour titled Nice to MIXX You Showcase Tour in 2023 across various cities in Asia and the USA. In 2024, the group dropped their second extended play Fe3O4: Break which consisted of a pre-release track Soñar along with the title track Dash.

