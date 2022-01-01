JYP Entertainment announces DAY6’s Jae’s departure from group and agency

On January 1, 2022, JYP Entertainment announced that member Jae of their boy band DAY6 will no longer be a part of the group as they have decided to end their contract with him. Following this, Jae will not be a part of the group and their agency. The company came to this decision after long discussions with the artist and have decided to respect Jae’s wishes.

Their full statement reads as,

“Hello, this is JYP Entertainment.

Firstly, we’d like to sincerely apologize for bringing this sudden news to MyDays who have continued to support DAY6.

Due to personal reasons, DAY6 member Jae will be leaving the band and his exclusive contract has been terminated as of December 31, 2021. After having deep discussions with Jae for a long time, we have decided to respect the artist’s opinion and have concluded his contract.

Although our relationship with Jae has come to an end, JYP Entertainment will continue to cheer Jae’s new beginnings for his future.

We promise to continue with our full support and efforts for DAY6’s activities and ask for continued love and support from MyDays.

Thank You.”

Previously, Jae shared a personal letter with his fans thanking them for their support for the last 6 years. According to the letter, Jae will be taking a break from the group and has promised the fans to return with improved performances. Check out the full letter below.

