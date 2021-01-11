JYP Entertainment CONFIRMS GOT7 members not renewing their contracts: Our official relationship ends here

After weeks of reports surrounding GOT7 members choosing not to renew their exclusive contracts with JYP Entertainment, the agency has finally confirmed the popular boy group's departure post their contracts expiring on January 19.

GOT7, one of the most influential boys group to spread the power of K-pop on an international level, made headlines recently when it was reported that the members had decided not to renew their contracts with JYP Entertainment. While JYP addressed these rumours stating that they will speak about it once the negotiation process was over, the agency has finally confirmed the speculations.

As per Star News and Soompi, in their statement, JYP explained how GOT7 members' exclusive contracts were expiring on January 19 and after thorough discussions, both parties agreed not to renew the contract. While acknowledging GOT7's impact as a global idol group, JYP thanked the boy group; which consists of JB, Jackson, Jinyoung, Mark, Yugyeom, BamBam and Youngjae, for being a part of K-pop and JYP's growth as well as Aghases for being GOT7's source of motivation. JYP ended the note stating how their official relationship with GOT7 has ended but that they're cheering for GOT7 members' future.

Read JYP Entertainment's full statement addressing GOT7's departure from the agency below:

Hello. This is JYP Entertainment.

JYP has held thorough discussions with the GOT7 members ahead of the expiration of their exclusive contract on January 19.

As a result, both sides have agreed not to renew the contract while hoping for a fresh future.

GOT7 has performed exceptionally as a global idol group that represents K-pop since their debut on January 16, 2014.

We genuinely thank GOT7 for being part of the growth of K-pop and JYP, as well as I GOT7 and all fans who have been a source of motivation to GOT7’s activities with their endless support since their debut.

Our official relationship ends here, but JYP will sincerely cheer on the new future that the GOT7 members will advance into.

While Aghases are heartbroken over the news, they are also equal parts ecstatic for the members and their new journey and even trended #CongratulationsGOT7 on Twitter. Mark, in an earlier touching tweet also had assured the fandom to not worry as he penned, "The past 7 years have been the best years of my life. Nothing is coming to an end, just the beginning. The seven of us are going to continue to bring you guys the best version of us till the end. #GOT7FOREVER" All seven members even shared the same candid group selfie, leaving Aghases an emotional mess with the hashtag #GOT7FOREVER".

GOT7's last appearance as JYP artists was at the recently held 35th Golden Disc Awards where the boy group took home the Bonsang for Best Album for DYE.

