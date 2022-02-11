JYP Entertainment extends partnership with Republic Records for Stray Kids & ITZY after TWICE

Stays and MIDZYs can now rejoice as according to reports on February 11, JYP Entertainment has extended its deal with Republic Records to cover promotions for groups Stray Kids & ITZY. This will expand the global reach for both the groups as they set out on new journeys this year.

The relationship between JYP Entertainment and Republic Records first began in 2020 when they signed TWICE under the US label. This extended strategic deal will also involve album promotions through Imperial, one that has also helped TWICE for its latest releases.

JYP Entertainment CEO Jimmy Jeong said, “We are beyond delighted to move forward with Republic Records, the most outstanding label in the United States, in developing the major artist roster of the two companies hereafter, starting with the successful kickoff TWICE has brought. We have absolute confidence that, together, we will lead the rapidly changing music industry from both in and out, alongside our prominent artists’ creations.”

On the other hand Republic Records founder and CEO Monte Lipman said, “JYP Entertainment is one of the most influential voices of our generation. With founder J.Y. Park at its helm, alongside CEO Jimmy Jeong, their passion and vision for this collaboration is incredibly exciting. Having worked with JYP for many years, I admire them as esteemed colleagues and friends.”

Republic Records now has the following Korean acts under its belt- TOMORROW X TOGETHER, TWICE, TRI.BE; as well as the newly added Stray Kids and ITZY.

