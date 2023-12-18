JYP Entertainment's new boy group NEXZ drops pre-release song Miracle; Meet members of the septet

JYP Entertainment's new boy group, NEXZ, marks their entry into the K-pop scene with the pre-debut track Miracle. Coined by J.Y. Park during the culmination of Nizi Project Season 2, NEXZ embodies the spirit of the Next Z(G)eneration.

NEXZ's pre-debut song Mircale, written and composed by Park Jin Young, reflects the group's transformative journey, resonating globally and topping Hulu's charts. Read on to know more details.

NEXZ, JYP Entertainment's fresh boy band, unveils pre-debut song, Miracle

JYP Entertainment's latest debutant boy group, NEXZ, has made their mark with the release of their pre-debut track, Miracle. The group's moniker, NEXZ, was ingeniously suggested by J.Y Park during the compelling narrative of the Nizi Project.

In the two-part release of their pre-debut song Miracle, available in Korean and Japanese, NEXZ showcases their versatility. The song, penned and composed by Park Jin Young, narrates the miraculous journey of the group, emphasizing the keyword 'Miracle' inspired by the team's remarkable evolution throughout Season 2.

Watch NEXZ's pre-debut performance video for Miracle here:

NEXZ's Miracle has made waves, resonating with audiences globally. The track, available on various platforms, features captivating vocals from Yuu, Tomoya, Haru, Ken, Seita, Yuuhi, and Yuuki. The official YouTube release includes a performance video highlighting the members' elegant dance moves, further building anticipation for NEXZ's official debut.

All you need to know about NEXZ

The conclusion of Nizi Project Season 2 on JYP's YouTube and Hulu marked the journey of Yuu, Tomoya, Haru, Ken, Seita, Yuuhi, and Yuuki, who were finally selected to form NEXZ. Coined by JYP's Park Jin Young, NEXZ, short for Next Z(G)eneration, signifies leading the future alongside new generations, resonating deeply with its heartfelt meaning.

Their pre-debut track Miracle, penned and composed by Park Jin Young, symbolizes the group's remarkable evolution witnessed throughout Season 2. Released in Korean and Japanese versions, the song encapsulates the aspirational journey and budding friendships, amplifying the miraculous growth of NEXZ.

Following its release, Miracle stirred global excitement, captivating audiences with the members' alluring vocals and captivating performances showcased on NEXZ's official YouTube channel. This milestone, ranking atop Hulu's overall and Japanese variety categories, underscores the high local anticipation and fervor for NEXZ's emergence.

NEXZ's creation within the Nizi Project, a collaboration between JYP and Sony Music, builds upon K-pop's legacy. Expected to lead the next era, NEXZ's debut amplifies the success trail blazed by predecessors like NiziU, who recently made a stellar Korean debut. Their track Miracle resonates with fans, echoing their dreams, hopes, and the miraculous journey that defines NEXZ's promising trajectory.

Here's all you need to know about the 7 boys that make up NEXZ

1. Tomoya

Uemura Tomoya, born on January 19, 2006, in Fukuoka, Japan, is the leader of NEXZ. His journey began as a JYP trainee at 13, auditioning in Seoul, South Korea. Passionate about dancing, he's honed his skills for over 12 years and values his family deeply. His training journey of 2 years and 7 months highlights his commitment to his craft and the group's aspirations.

2. Yu

Tomiyasu Yu, born on April 27, 2005, in Fukuoka, Japan, holds the distinction of being the eldest member in NEXZ. Hailing from Kobe, Japan, Yu enjoys hobbies like making sweets, gaming, cooking, and skateboarding. His journey to become an idol culminated with participating in the Nizi Project 2, where he realized his sole dream and aspiration. His multifaceted interests and determination showcase his diverse talents and commitment to his idol journey.

3. Haru

Inoue Haru, born in Osaka, Japan, began his idol journey by auditioning in Seoul, South Korea. His passion for dance, nurtured since childhood, led him to pop from the 4th grade, earning him recognition in competitions. Despite pandemic challenges, he balanced online lessons in Japan and practiced for months in South Korea. Haru's dedication, love for pizza, and structured daily routine on his phone propelled him to secure an impressive 2nd place in the finals, a notable achievement in his idol pursuit.

4. Ken

So Gun, born on September 13, 2006, is a member of NEXZ, though his specific position is undisclosed. Hailing from Korea, he auditioned in Tokyo, Japan, showcasing talents in singing and dancing that he's cherished since childhood. Coming from a family with three older sisters and one younger sister, Ken shares a strong bond with them, engaging in music and dance. His proficiency in soccer and table tennis adds to his diverse skill set. With his greeting phrase "I can We Can So Ken," he secured an impressive 4th place in the finals, demonstrating his potential and contributions to NEXZ.

5. Seita

Kawashima Seita, born on November 28, 2006, in Saitama, Japan, embarked on his idol journey after auditioning in Seoul, South Korea. With a history in modeling for seven years and a pet dog named Muu, Seita found inspiration in Stray Kids, kindling his dreams of becoming an idol. Transitioning to South Korea posed challenges initially, but his determination persevered. Ranked 7th and the final member to be revealed, Seita's journey highlights his dedication, resilience, and the influence of his modeling background in his pursuit of becoming an idol.

6. Yuhi

Komori Yuhi, born in Wakayama, Japan, is a dedicated NEXZ member. His name, meaning "bright sun," reflects his infectious positivity. Yuhi, a former JYP trainee, polished his dance skills for three years. With interests in music, sports, imitations, and composing, he adores nature. Auditioning in Seoul, South Korea, Yuhi impressed, claiming 6th place in the finals, displaying his vibrant persona on the journey to fulfill his idol dreams.

7. Yuki

Nishiyama Yuki, born on September 20, 2007, in Hyōgo, Japan, is the youngest member of NEXZ. Having danced since childhood, he auditioned in Kobe, aiming to showcase his character. Yuki aspires to perform on bigger stages and believes in himself, finding joy in music and YouTube videos. His 3rd place ranking in the finals highlights his potential and determination as he ventures into the world of idols.

