JYP Nation unveils the identity of three new girl group members with an energising dance cover

JYP released the dance cover content 'Press Cover | QUALIFYING | Samantha Long X Eom Taewoong Choreography'. Previously, in July, under the slogan "GRAB YOUR FUTURE", the blind package of a new girl group's debut album, which was sold on various domestic and global music sites for just 10 days, recorded 61,667 pre-orders, creating a great buzz in the community. JYP's new girl group, shown in the video, are Genie, Jiwoo, and Gyujin and their cover was already well received as well as praised for their distinct dancing ability.

Their appearance in the one-minute video is said to be enough to reaffirm the reputation of JYP, a 'girl group famous company'. The three members showed a unique and powerful performance in line with Cardi B's 'Press'. Genie wearing pink training pants showed off her fresh charm with an emotive look, while Jiwoo with ponytail hair caught attention by showing off her cute appearance and powerful dancing skills at the same time. Gyu-jin, who wore khaki pants and two ponytails, showed off the potential of the next 'stage presence queen of JYP' with her skillful facial expressions and gestures.

They had a special stage presence as they were able to capture the audience from the start with only simple lighting and camera equipment. In particular, even before their debut, they have excellent dance skills and complete visuals that can be seen at a glance, has made the fans even more curious about their personality and vocal skills as well. Many cannot wait to see if they are part of a bigger group.

Recently, JYP opened the official teasing website of the new girl group and will be conducting a full-fledged debut promotion. On the website, you can find various information such as the composition of new team members, how many members will debut in the final group, and what concept will captivate fans around the world following Wonder Girls, Miss A, Twice, ITZY, who led the success story of JYP girl groups. It will be released sequentially through various content driven videos and performances.

