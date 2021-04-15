JYP, G Dragon & more: Meet the 5 crazy rich KPop celebrities in South Korea

Forget about the black cards, we’re bringing you idols who are the richest idols in the country. Take a look to see if your favorite idols make the mark or not.

Even though multiple K-Pop groups are created, made to go through the tough trainee days and eventually end up disbanding, there are still countless many who still dream of it. It might be for their passion or their love of singing and dancing. But money matters too. Although not the easiest way to make money, being a K-Pop celebrity has its own perks when it comes to getting wealthy.

Some celebrities’ income ends up making their entry in the list of the nation’s richest people. Just like some people we’re going to list down now. Having said that, most trainees and new groups don’t start off rich. They start from shockingly low income but with the help of their fans, their music, brand deals and other things, make their way to the top of the money chain. So scroll and find out the stars who made it (really) big in the industry!

JYP aka Park Jin Young - Estimated net worth: $169 million

If you don’t know JYP, you’ve been living under a rock. The JYP Entertainment CEO, Park Jin Young was one of the most popular and successful K-Pop idols in the 90s. He wasn’t as rich as this even when he was an idol, of course - it all started when he formed his own talent agency called JYP Entertainment. He now has 17.8% share in the agency which he established back in 1997. He’s an idol, an entrepreneur and an entertainer! His agency came to be known as the ‘Big 3’ agencies that produced super talented idol groups such as Wonder Girls, 2PM, GOT7, TWICE, DAY6 and more. From just a record company, JYP Entertainment went on to become a talent agency, a production agency and an events company too! Even at 49, he continues to make music and release songs. Hi srecent song was in 2020 titled ‘When We Disco’ in collaboration with Sunmi!

Kim Jaejoong - Estimated net worth: $80-100 million

Former member of the iconic band TVXQ and a current member of JYJ, Kim Jaejoong is the second richest K-Pop idol in the industry. He’s an actor, singer, songwriter, businessman, director and a designer. Famous songs aside, he has even proved his great acting skills in multiple dramas. When we talk about businessmen, we mean that he surely knows the game of real estates too. He has a penthouse apartment in Samsung-dong, two coffee shops - ‘Cafe J-Holic’ and ‘Cafe Cojjee’, a bar and a Japanese restaurant in Gangnam, opened a new branch of his coffee shop KAVE and runs a mall called KAVE MALL in Japan. He even has his own fashion company! After all of these, how would he not be the second richest idol?

PSY - Estimated net worth: $60 million

The OG KPop idol who first broke into international waters, PSY (Park Jae Sung) started his career in 2001 but only got fame long after that. He is a singer, songwriter, rapper and producer. When he signed with YG Entertainment (one of the Big 3 companies) in 2010, was when his career really took off. Did you know that he earned $28 million just from his single hit ‘Gangnam Style’ in 2012? Through that one video, he crashed YouTube views counter that then had to be increased to more numbers, as they never thought the number of views could be possible! It’s a totally different case now though. With that one hit, he got millions of followers, met Western musicians and is the face of many popular bands!

G-Dragon - Estimated net worth: $55 million

One of the most iconic faces in the Korean entertainment industry, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon (Kwon Ji Yong) is the third one on the list. He’s a singer, rapper, songwriter producer, and a fashionista. A part of his money comes in from the songwriting royalties that G-Dragon has earned. As a producer, he has written and produced approximately 180 songs, which include some of the group’s hit songs such as ‘Haru Haru’. In an interview, a band member also revealed that his several businesses make only 1 percent of what G-Dragon solely earns from his royalties - which was around $700,000! His endorsement deals cost an average of $2 million!

Rain - Estimated net worth: $50 million

Well, legendary idols aren’t iconic for nothing. Many would remember him either as the ‘Rainism’ singer, the song that BTS’ Jungkook danced to, or the popular actress Kim Tae Hee’s husband. He’s a singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, actor and now, a CEO too. He launched his own company ‘RAIN COMPANY’ and released his first boy group, Ciipher, a couple of months ago. He’s done world tours and major Korean and American movies too!

Choi Siwon - Estimated net worth: $50 million

Super Junior’s Choi Siwon is the fifth richest K-Pop idol with an estimated net worth of $50 million! From movies to lead roles in dramas to being a member of the legendary K-Pop group that earned many number ones, Choi Siwon might climb the list sooner than we think. He was also crowned the King of Twitter as he was the first K-Pop idol to reach 3 million followers on the platform, when Twitter was just launched in South Korea.

So there you have it! The richest K-Pop idols in South Korea right now! Would you like us to do part two? Let us know in the comments below!

