JYP’s new group Xdinary Heroes have a unique take on birthdays in debut MV teaser ‘Happy Death Day’

Xdinary Heroes, the first rookie boy group from the K-pop agency JYP Entertainment in six years, will debut next week, the agency said Monday. "Xdinary Heroes will debut on December 6 with the digital single titled 'Happy Death Day,’" JYP said on social media.

Xdinary in the group name is short for the word 'extraordinary,' according to the agency. The six-piece group has drawn attention from the local music industry for being the first band to be launched by JYP's artist label Studio J in about six years and three months after the debut of boy group Day6 in September 2015.

The band comprises 6 members, guitarists Jun Han and Gaon, keyboardists O.de and Jungsu, bassist Joo Yeon and drummer Gunil. The members were born between 1998 and 2002. On November 15, Jooyeon was officially announced as the group's first member, followed by O.de on November 16, Gaon on November 17, Jun Han on November 18, Jungsu on November 19, and Gunil on November 20. A teaser titled ‘Origin of Xdinary Heroes’ was released on November 21.

Starting from November 22, JYP Entertainment released performance videos, revealing the members' positions. Jooyeon was shown playing the bass, followed by O.de playing the synthesizer on November 23, Gaon playing the electric guitar on November 24,, Jun Han playing the electric guitar on November 25, and Jungsu playing the keyboard on November 26, and Gunil playing the drums on November 27.

ALSO READ: ATEEZ look amazing in the retro and kitsch outfits for ‘ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE’ concept photo

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the MV teaser? Let us know in the comments below.