JYPE’s rookie girl group NMIXX’s LILY, HAEWON, SULLYOON, JINNI, BAE, JIWOO & KYUJIN’s K-pop journey so far

JYP Entertainment’s first girl group active in South Korea, following ITZY’s debut in February 2019 (Japanese girl group NiziU also debuted in December 2021), NMIXX burst onto the scene in February 2022. Comprising seven members, LILY, HAEWON (leader), SULLYOON, JINNI, BAE, JIWOO and KYUJIN, the rookie girl group’s name was first officially announced in January 2022. Further details revealed that NMIXX would be debuting on February 22 with their first single album, ‘AD MARE’.

All Qualified

Prior to their debut, NMIXX’s members had been introduced to audiences through song covers and videos released via YouTube. JYP Entertainment released videos of the members covering songs from August to November, either as individuals or in units, showing off their skill, prowess, and stage presence, with ‘QUALIFYING’ added to the titles of the videos. Another unique segment of the series was the ‘Guerrilla Live’, which consisted of covers being live-streamed in real-time.

This was followed by a short video titled ‘All Qualified’, showing snippets of these performances along with the members’ names. The teaser ended with the seven members walking onto what appeared to be a stage.

NICE TO MIXX YOU

Titled ‘NICE TO MIXX YOU’ [Nice To Meet You], the girl group’s debut teaser clip was released in late February. The name NMIXX combines the letter ‘N’ and the word ‘Mix’. Here, ‘N’ stands for “now”, “new”, “next”, and the unknown “N”, while ‘Mix’ stands for combination and diversity. Put together, NMIXX stands to symbolise “the best combination for a new era”.

Rather than having specific positions, all seven members are all-rounders, with 7 vocalists, 7 dancers, and 7 visuals.

AD MARE

With two songs, the title track ‘O.O’ and the B-Side track ‘Tank’, ‘AD MARE’ dropped on February 22 at 2:30 pm IST, signalling NMIXX’s official debut. This was accompanied by a music video for the lead single, ‘O.O’. Despite the mixed reviews over the songs themselves, one thing was for certain - NMIXX is a group with undeniable talent and potential. In particular, through the past few months since their debut, the group has received immense praise for their live performances, whether with their own songs or taking on covers, leaving audiences eager to see what’s next for NMIXX.

