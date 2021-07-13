JYPE teams up with Sony Music to debut a new Boy group via Global 'Nizi Project 2'

JYP Entertainment plans on launching a new boy group through a Japanese audition show! Read on to find out.

JYP is on a launch spree for sure! On July 13, JYP Entertainment announced that they will be collaborating with Sony Music to debut a new Boy group via Global 'Nizi Project 2'! 'Nizi Project 2' will hold auditions in 11 cities spread across Japan, South Korea, and the United States, to debut the new Boy group by March 2023! Applications will be received starting on July 13, and auditions will be held from November to December to reveal the debut lineup by December 2022.

This comes after, JYPE and Sony Music successfully launched the Japanese girl group, NiziU in December 2020. Any male expected to graduate middle school by March 2023 and older, up to 22 years old, can apply to audition online. In addition to the vocal, dance, modelling, and rap categories, the fields of composing and lyric-writing have been added to the evaluation criteria. J.Y. Park will personally visit these audition centres to scout for new talent.

Interested applicants, please make a note of the expected criteria: Applicants must be male and must be middle-school graduates or be scheduled to graduate school by March 2023. Candidates must be no older than 22 years old (by international reckoning) at the time the audition ends in their location. Regardless of their nationality, applicants must be able to speak basic Japanese and must not be affiliated with any other entertainment agency, record label or music publisher. Once recruited, the applicants will join JYP Entertainment as 'in house artists'. We are certainly excited about this new development! Stay tuned for further details.

