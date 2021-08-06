K-Biography: Take a look at BLACKPINK; The supergroup, fashion queens and much more

Introduction:

Today, we take a look at BLACKPINK, a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry, be it in music or fashion domains. These four girls have become a household name with all they have achieved over the years and no amount of praise can do justice to the influence they have brought about in not only their origin country, South Korea but also the whole world as they continue to break bigger barriers each time. They set new goals and make new records for themselves, only to come back stronger next time.

Career:

2016

The group debuted on 8 August 2016 with their first album ‘Square One’, a debut single, consisting of songs ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’. Both the songs were an instant hit and charted on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart at number 1 making them the fastest act to do so. Similarly, they achieved top ranks on South Korean and Chinese music platforms.

Within three months they released their second single album, ‘Square Two’, with two new songs, ‘Playing with Fire’ and ‘Stay’, earning similar success across the global music scene.

2017

The girl group celebrated their fame by unveiling the name of their fandom on January 17, 2017, as ‘BLINK’, their driving force over the years.

Their first standalone single ‘As If It’s Your Last’ was released on 22 June 2017 which slightly steered away from their earlier music. This song strengthened their footing as it broke multiple records including the most liked video by a K-pop girl group and the most viewed music video on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release. In the same year, BLACKPINK made their Japanese debut with a mini-album called ‘BLACKPINK’ consisting of the Japanese versions of their earlier songs.

2018

2018 was a banger for the girl group as they released their first Korean mini-album ‘Square Up’ with the title song ‘Ddu-du Ddu-du’, a song that has gone on to become a representative for the group. It achieved viral fame with its catchy beat and trendy moves that will be associated with the group for years to come. It shattered many previous records and set new ones for the group once again proving their mettle.

For their first big collaboration, BLACKPINK featured on singer Dua Lipa’s ‘Kiss and Make Up’.

Following this, they came out with their first full-length Japanese album ‘Blackpink In Your Area’, on 23 November 2018.

2019

Another album was on its way for BLACKPINK as their next mini-album ‘Kill This Love’ was released on April 5, 2019, with a title song of the same name. It was a milestone year for the girl group as they were the first Korean act to perform at the widely famed Coachella Festival receiving praise from fans and critics alike.

A Japanese version of ‘Kill This Love’ was released soon after as a single.

2020

2020 was monumental for BLACKPINK as they came forth with not one but two smash-hit songs alongside superstar singers. They featured on the legendary singer and fashionista Lady Gaga’s album ‘Chromatica’ on the song ‘Sour Candy’.

A single followed soon with ‘How You Like That’ releasing on 26 June 2020 after heavy promotions for it were made throughout the month.

Coming up with a sweet contrast to ‘Sour Candy ’was their collaboration with singer Selena Gome who featured on the lead song of their second single of the year ‘Ice Cream’.

Their first full-length Korean album, ‘The Album’ was released on 2 October 2020 with the title song ‘Lovesick Girls’ and set an astonishing record as it became the first-ever million-seller album by a K-pop girl group.

2021

A Japanese version of ‘The Album’ was released on August 3 adding another star to their Japanese discography.

Solo activities:

The girls of BLACKPINK are powerful when together, but make no mistake, they are just as impactful and charming during their solo activities.

Jisoo:

The eldest of the group, this beauty was born and raised in South Korea. She has had acting experience as a cameo in the SBS drama ‘The Producers’, as well as in tvN’s ‘Arthdal Chronicles’. Jisoo will make her lead actor debut in the upcoming JTBC drama ‘Snowdrop’ opposite Jung Hae In. She has had hosting and songwriting experiences, proving her place as an allrounder.

Jennie:

Born in South Korea, Jennie lived her early teenage years in New Zealand. She was the first member from BLACKPINK to release solo music as her single ‘Solo’ was made available on 12 November 2018. It marked her smash hit entry as a soloist owing to the wild fame of the song.

Rosé:

Rosé is a New Zealand born, Australian raised singer and dancer. She made her solo debut in March 2021 with single album ‘R’, ‘On The Ground’ acting as the lead song. ‘Gone’ was promoted as a single from the album and gained positive reviews from critics and fans along with ‘On The Ground’, acting as her solo breakthrough in the music industry.

Lisa:

The youngest of the group, Lisa is a Thai member of the girl group. She has her own YouTube channel called ‘Lilifilm Official’ showing Lisa’s love for travelling and lifestyle. She also acted as a dance mentor on the Chinese variety show ‘Youth With You’ for seasons 2 and 3 mentoring young participants. She is set to make her solo debut sometime this year.

