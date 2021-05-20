K Culture Deep Dive: Why do Koreans put so much emphasis on Age?

The whole concept of "age" is deeply embedded in the Korean language and culture. Here's what you need to know about it.

Often the first question people ask each other is How old are you? In Korea, age is important not only for things like whether you are old enough to buy cigarettes and alcohol, but also for a variety of social interactions.

People use a different language when speaking to people older than them as compared to people younger than them or people of the same age. They also expect difference in conduct. Say, for example, younger people are expected to pour drinks while older people are expected to pay.

Even the way people are referred to is different. And that includes people of the same age. You would call people older than you as Noona/Hyung (if you are male) or Eonni/Oppa (if you are female). For people younger than you, you refer to them as Dongsaeng. And if you are born in the same year, birth month or even day is used to establish this seniority.

Your Korean age is always a year or two more than your international age. This is because, according to Korean age system, you are a year old when you are born. Foetus is considered to be living in Korea; until 2021 abortion under circumstances other than specified was considered a criminal offence. So the time you spend as a foetus in the womb, which is approximately a year, also adds to your age.

Another peculiar characteristic of the calculation of age in Korea is that you don't turn older on your birthday. Everyone turns a year older on New Year's Day, January 1. But your date of birth does not affect your age. You do not age according to your birth date but according to birth year. Confusing, isn't it?

So you would be thinking, How to calculate my Korean Age? We've got you covered. Here are two ways to do so.

Age + 1

Korean Age = (Current Year - Year of Birth) + 1

Suppose you were born in 1994. This is 2021.

So,

Korean Age = (2021 - 1994) + 1

Korean Age = 27 + 1 = 28 years

Birthday

If your birthday has passed this year,

Korean Age = International Age + 1

If your birthday has not passed this year,

Korean Age = International Age + 2

If you are 27 years old and your birth has passed:

Korean Age = 27 + 1 = 28 years

If you are 27 years old and your birth has not passed:

Korean Age = 27 + 2 = 29 years

You would get a hang of it, once you start practicing. Psst! Use birth dates of celebrities for practice. We've done one for you.

GOT7 leader, JayB, was born on January 6, 1994.

International Age

On January 6, 2021, JayB's international age was 27 years. On January 1, 2022, JayB's international age would be 27 years. On January 6, 2022, JayB's international age would be 28 years.

Korean Age

On January 6, 2021, JayB's Korean age was 28 years. On January 1, 2022, JayB's international age would be 29 years. On January 6, 2022, JayB's international age would be 29 years.

If you still feel confused about Korean Age calculation system, go the easy route. Just ask the date of birth!

Credits :tvN

