K Drama characters who deserve their own spin off, Ft Kim Seon Ho of Start Up & Ryu Jun Yeol of Reply 1988

Some characters outshine the stories they are part of. We list down 5 characters who deserve their own spin-off. Read on to find out.

Some characters simply outshine everyone else! They may or may not be the main characters, but they have such a charming presence on screen that you are drawn to them like a magnet! You can like them or you can hate them, but you cannot ignore them! You certainly cannot deny that they are legendary characters and certainly deserve a spin-off of their own! From Kim Seon Ho in Start Up, to Ryu Jun Yeol in Reply 1988, Seo Ji Hye in Crash Landing On You, Woo Do Hwan in The King Eternal Monarch and finally, Kim Jae Kyung in Secret Life Of My Secretary. We cherry-pick 5 K-drama characters who deserve to star in their own spin-offs.

1. Kim Seo Ho - Start Up

Kim Seon Ho won hearts worldwide with his earnest portrayal as Han Ji Pyeong from Start Up. A mentor figure to Nam Do San and Seo Dalmi, he is the Korean Cyrano de Bergerac. He develops a hopeless crush on Seo Dalmi and will go to any lengths to protect her. Han Ji Pyeong had so much potential, that he certainly deserves a spin-off and perhaps a love interest too.

2. Ryu Jun Yeol - Reply 1988

Veteran K-drama fans will tell you that their first tryst with a second-lead syndrome was Jung Hwan in Reply 1988! Jung Hwan and Taek, both harbour feelings for Deok Sun. However, Jung Hwan sacrifices his love for Deok Sun. His sacrifice left fans' heartbroken and they wondered if Jung Hwan deserved a better life than just relegating him as a pawn in Taek-Deok Sun love story.

3. Seo Ji Hye - Crash Landing On You

Seo Dan is one of those female second leads in a K-drama, for whom you genuinely root for. Seo Dan lost her lover in the end, but became a happier and confident person as a result of the experiences she went through. However, I cannot help but think it would have been nicer to see Seo Dan and Gu Seung Jun walking away in the sunset together. Sigh! If Only.

4. Woo Do Hwan - The King: Eternal Monarch

It is no denying that the series was far more enjoyable because of Woo Do Hwan's excellent double-role. Woo Do Hwan played the stoic and serious Jo Yeong and also the cute and clumsy Jo Eun Seob. I would watch a drama with just these two characters in them.

5. Kim Jae Kyung - The Secret Life Of My Secretary

'Hi, I'm Veronica Park speaking.' Admit it, you read the sentence in the character's voice. Kim Jae Kyung's character became so iconic, that fans referred to her as Veronica Park even off-screen. I thoroughly enjoyed watching this stylish and fun character on screen, and certainly think, she deserves her own spin-off!

