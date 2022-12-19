K-drama fans joke how Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo won 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Messi

On December 18, 2022, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 officially ended and the internet went crazy. The captain of Argentina's team, Lionel Messi, was the match's highlight. Football fans were delighted when Argentina won the match and took home the championship trophy, but fans of K-dramas also participated in the celebration with their own winner's interpretation.

For viewers who haven't seen the iconic Korean drama Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, this might be a little difficult to relate to. The whole idea of how the fans practically created a joke on Kim Bok Joo winning FIFA arises from the popular drama Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo. Actress Lee Sung Kyung plays the popular character Kim Bok Joo in the drama. Her character is portrayed as silly and impatient.

The classic line 'Do you like Messi?' is just one of the numerous reasons why the drama became so well-known. Kim Bok Joo's friend in the show tells her to ask a guy she likes whether they like Messi in order to get close to them and pique their attention. As we all know Messi is loved globally and especially amongst the boys, this would make any male think that Kim Bok Joo is into sports and is acquainted with Messi. With this amusing idea, Kim Bok Joo eventually asks the guy she likes, 'Do you like Messi?'

This was one of the most memorable scenes in K-drama history. Because of this, fans began tweeting things like, ‘Kim Bok Jo won FIFA,’ ‘It's time to bring the iconic meme,’ ‘Congratulations Kim Bok Joo,’ ‘Thank you for your service,’ and many other funny comments.