K-drama releases to look forward to in 2022: Lee Minho’s Pachinko, Lee Jong Suk’s Big Mouse & more

2021 ended at an all time high with releases like ‘Hellbound’ and ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ making a lot of buzz. ‘Squid Game’ received fame like none other and smashed the ball out of the park with its viral takeover. Now, with the start of 2022, K-drama fans are expecting even more amazing content in this year. Here are some of these releases.

Pachinko:

Lee Minho will be starring in another highly exciting show as he takes on being Koh Hansu in the drama adaptation of the famous novel ‘Pachinko’. HIs return has been talked about with fervour as the fans wait for another work from the world renowned Hallyu star.

Big Mouse:

Lee Jong Suk donnes the lawyer hat once again in ‘Big Mouse’ by taking on the role of Park Chang Ho who gets caught up in a murder mystery and must strive to clear his name. YoonA joins him as his wife Go Mi Ho and we are excited for this to pan out!

Thirty Nine:

‘Crash Landing on You’ fame Son Ye Jin joins ‘Hospital Playlist’ star Jeon Mi Do added with the experience of ‘Justice’ actor Kim Ji Hyun, the upcoming drama promises love, relationships, friendship, career and adulting through the forms of 3 highschool mates who have now turned thirty nine.

TBA

Squid Game 2:

The most watched Netflix show ever was confirmed to be returning for a second season continuing with the story of the lead character Gihun this time. Played by Lee Jung Jae, the show is set to return and we hope it’s in 2022.

D.P 2:

Starring Jung Hae In and Koo Kyo Hwan in season 1, fans were left in awe of the impeccable storyline. Left at a cliffhanger, everyone has been curious to know the story of Ah Jun Ho who has decided to do the very act he was supposed to stop- abandoning his post during his military enlistment.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.

ALSO READ: January 2022 KDramas we are genuinely excited for featuring 'Ghost Doctor', 'Tracer' & more