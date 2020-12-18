K Drama Song Tracks 2020: Fans pick Lee Min Ho’s The King: Eternal Monarch, Suzy’s Start Up OSTs as favourites

Pinkvilla reached out to fans to find out which K-Drama OST of 2020 won them over. They picked Lee Min Ho starrer The King: Eternal Monarch and Suzy starrer Start-Up.

This year, K-Dramas served an interesting blend of songs. From songs that motivated us to get up and run, there were others that made us weep over our broken hearts. While there was that one song that found its way to our playlist, Pinkvilla reached out to K-Drama fans on Twitter to find out which show served the perfect earworms in 2020. Shows like Hospital Playlist, Itaewon Class and It's Okay to Not Be Okay were among the many options. However, fans have voted for Lee Min Ho starrer The King: Eternal Monarch and Suzy starrer Start-Up.

The poll was divided into two with The King: Eternal Monarch listed along with Crash Landing on You, Itaewon Class and Hospital Playlist. The poll received over 4,100 votes and the SBS drama, starring Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun, garnered 49 per cent of the votes. The King: Eternal Monarch featured a slew of songs, including soul-soothing Dream Sung by Paul Kim, Gummy's Romantic Track My Love, the Tear-Jerking You're My End and My Beginning by Onestar and Kim Jae Hwan, and the orchestral Maze by Yongzoo.

The second half of the poll featured When The Weather Is Fine, It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, More Than Friends and Start-Up. The poll saw 3,200 users cast their vote. The drama received 65.3 per cent ratings. Start-Up, starring Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Seon Ho, features songs like Future by Red Velvet, which played out in numerous times through the 16 episodes, Gaho's Running, and My Dear Love which was sung by Suzy herself.

Do you agree with the results? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

