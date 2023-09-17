K-dramas join race: Live Your Own Life, The Escape of the Seven, Behind Your Touch receive high viewership

Weekend K-drama slots are among the most competitive as all eyes are fixed on the best-performing one. This weekend saw the premiere of several dramas from the most competitive networks including KBS2’s Live Your Own Life and SBS’s The Escape of the Seven. tvN’s Arthdal Chronicles 2 and JTBC’s Behind Your Touch also hold a steady ground.

Live Your Own Life and The Escape of the Seven off to a hit start

In the battle of weekend K-drama, everyone seems to be a winner this time. KBS’s Live Your Own Life premiered this weekend and according to Nielsen Korea, it garnered 16.5 percent national viewership which was the highest viewership for K-dramas on September 16, Saturday. The drama stars Uee, Ha Joon and Ko Joo Won. The story revolves around Lee Hyo Shim who works hard for her family but decides to start living for her own self.

SBS’ The Escape of the Seven saw a viewership rating of 6.0 percent on September 15. The drama is written by Kim Soon Ok and directed by Joo Dong Min who also worked together on The Penthouse and The Last Empress. The drama features Hwang Jung Eum, Uhm Ki Joon, Lee Joon, Lee Yoo Bi, Shin Eun Kyung, Yoon Jong Hoon, Jo Yoon Hee, and Jo Jae Yoon. A little girl goes missing and seven evil people are the suspects. The more they try to protect themselves, the more entangled they get in the case.

Behind Your Touch and Arthdal Chronicles 2 remain steady

The ongoing K-dramas Behind Your Touch and Arthdal Chronicles 2 maintained a steady viewership, unwavered by the two new shows premiering on popular television channels. JTBC’s Behind Your Touch strarring Lee Min Ki, Han Ji Min and EXO member Suho received an 8 percent rating for the latest episode. tvN’s Arthdal Chronicle including actors Jang Dong Gun, Lee Joon Gi, Shin Sae Kyeong, and Kim Ok Bin gathered 5 percent viewership marking it’s highest yet.

Viewers are spoilt for choice this month and we couldn’t be more thankful for all the good K-dramas we are being blessed with.

