K-dramas, K-movies releasing this week on OTT: Song Joong Ki's Bogotá-City of the Lost, Jisoo's Newtopia and more

January 2025 brought exciting K-dramas like Love Scout, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, and When the Stars Gossip. Now, February is set to deliver another thrilling lineup of highly anticipated releases. This week, in particular, is packed with must-watch titles, offering a perfect mix of romance, action, and suspense. From historical dramas to zombie rom-coms, there's something for every K-drama fan. Scroll down to check out the latest Korean dramas and movies releasing or already available this week, so you don’t miss out on the buzzworthy content everyone will be talking about!

Bogotá: City Of The Lost

Bogota: City of the Lost is now streaming in India on Netflix as of February 4, 2025. The crime thriller stars Song Joong Ki as Gukhee, a man who moves to Bogota post-1997 IMF crisis. Struggling to adjust, he meets Sergeant Park (Kwon Hae Hyo), a key figure in the smuggling trade, who enlists him for a dangerous operation.

Kick Kick Kick Kick

Kick Kick Kick Kick is an office sitcom about a washed-up actor and a former variety show PD who start a new content production house, Kick Kick Kick Kick Company, aiming for 3 million subscribers. The series stars Ji Jin Hee, Lee Kyu Hyung, Baek Ji Won, and Lee Min Jae. The premiere episode aired on February 5, 2025, on Wavve, Viki, and Kocowa, kicking off their comedic journey to success.

The Scandal of Chunhwa

The Scandal of Chunhwa is an 18+ romance sageuk set in the fictional Dongbangguk, following a heartbroken princess seeking love on her own terms. As she searches for a mystery artist who painted her in erotic chunhwa, she encounters a notorious womanizer and the most eligible bachelor. Starring Go Ara, Chang Ryul, and SF9’s Chani, the drama premieres on February 6, 2025, on TVING.

Newtopia

Newtopia is a zombie rom-com that follows an insecure soldier and his beautiful girlfriend during a zombie apocalypse in Seoul. As the city falls apart, the couple struggles to survive and reunite. The series stars Park Jeong Min, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Im Sung Jae, Hong Seo Hee, Tang Jun Sang, Lee Hak Joo, and Kim Jun Han. Newtopia will be released on Prime Video on February 7, 2025.