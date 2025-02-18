K-dramas on OTT this week, Feb 17 to 23: Park Hyung Sik's Buried Hearts, Moon Ga Young-Choi Hyun Wook's My Dearest Nemesis, and more

The second month of 2025 had as many as 13 series slated for release on several OTT platforms. This week, from February 17 to 23, several dramas with gripping narratives were scheduled to drop. The lineup kicked off with Park Hyung Sik's thriller Buried Hearts and will also include other genres, such as the office romance series My Dearest Nemesis. Read to know about all the exciting series premiering this week.

My Dearest Nemesis

The first episode of the romantic comedy, starring Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook released on TVING (South Korea exclusive OTT) on February 17 (Monday). It is about two teenage gamer buddies, with different first impressions about each other, meeting after years as a boss and a subordinate, leading to chaos.

Undercover High School

It will premiere on February 21 on Wavve (South Korea exclusive OTT) and Viu (excluding India). The story follows Jeong Hae Seong (Seo Kang Joon), an undercover NIS agent who is sent to a school as a student, while being on a mission.

Buried Hearts

Premiering on February 21 on Disney+ Hotstar, this political thriller will feature two episodes weekly (Fri, Sat). The story revolves around Park Hyung Sik's revenge-seeking venture, after losing everything, from power, financial stability and even the love of his life.

Besides the above-mentioned dramas, several ongoing dramas will be back with new episodes as well.

Newtopia

The zombie thriller starring Jisoo and Park Jung Min will drop it's fourth episode on Friday (February 21). Jisoo will continue her attempt to reach her ex-boyfriend's barrack during an apocalyptic situation.

The White Lotus season 3

The HBO original series, starring Lisa as a hotel receptionist, premiered on February 16, 2025, at 9 p.m. EST (February 17, 7:30 a.m. IST). It will be back with its second episode on the coming Sunday (as per EST).

Friendly Rivalry

This mystery, thriller, teen drama about the complex relationship of two top students, played by Hyeri and Chung Soo Bin dropped its fifth episodes yesterday and the next three episodes will release from Tue-Thurs on U+ Mobile TV (South Korea exclusive OTT).

Study Group

Hwang Min Hyun's struggle to make his school worthy of studying will see it's climax on February 20 (Thursday), with the release of it's final episode on TVING (South Korea exclusive OTT).

The Witch

Premiered on February 15 on Viki, this 10-episode mystery romance drama's episode 3 and 4 will be released on February 22 and 23. It stars GOT7's Park Jinyoung and Roh Jeong Eui in lead roles.