K-dramas on OTT this week, March 3 to 9: IU-Park Bo Gum's When Life Gives You Tangerines, Lee Je Hoon's The Art of Negotiation, and more

The third month of 2025 has 10 series scheduled for release on several OTT platforms. This week, from March 3 to 9, several K-dramas with gripping narratives were slated to drop. The lineup kicked off with romance dramas like Mother and Mom and When Life Gives You Tangerines and will include other genres, like Lee Je Hoon's thriller, The Art of Negotiation. Read to learn about all the exciting series premiering this week.

Mother and Mom/Riding Life

Starring Jeon Hye Jin and Jun Seok Ho, this rom-com revolves around a passionate working mom navigating struggles and sacrifices to get her daughter into a prestigious academy. This 8-episode drama premiered on ENA on March 3.

I Am a Running Mate

This comic youth drama focuses on a model student who decides to run for student council as a running mate, seeking a drastic image makeover. The series will drop on TVing on March 6.

When Life Gives You Tangerines

This Netflix romance drama featuring IU and Park Bo Gum will follow the story of a rebellious young woman and her relationship with her childhood friend-turned-lover in the span of four seasons.

The Art of Negotiation

This drama stars Lee Je Hoon as a M&A expert who showcases exceptional negotiation skills during complex corporate deals. It will premiere on March 8 and can be watched on Viki, Kocowa and TVING.

Besides the above-mentioned ones, several ongoing dramas will be back with new episodes as well.

My Dearest Nemesis

Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook continued to deliver heart-fluttering moments while keeping their bickering consistent. The latest episodes (ep 5, 6) dropped on March 3 and 4.

Buried Hearts

Park Hyung Sik's quest for revenge against Heo Joon Ho and the others who betrayed him will unfold further in episodes 5 and 6. The episodes are set to air on March 7 and 8 at 9 p.m. KST (5:30 p.m. IST).

Undercover High School

Seo Kang Joon and Jin Ki Joo will continue to grow closer, besides advancement in his mission of finding hidden gold in the school in the upcoming episodes, which will be released on March 7 and 8 at 9:50 p.m. KST (6:20 p.m. IST).