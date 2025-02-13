K-dramas on OTT this week: Park Bo Young-Choi Woo Shik's Melo Movie, Park Hyung Sik's Buried Hearts and more

February 2025 is set to be a treat for K-drama enthusiasts, as over 13 series are slated for release on several platforms this month. In the second week of February, 5 new, must-watch series are to drop, which range in various genres, including romance, melodrama, mystery and thriller. From mushy love, jealousy, revenge, and crime, these dramas have all sorts of vibes for different moods of yours. Read to know which exciting series are releasing this week.

Friendly Rivalry

It is a mystery, thriller, and teen drama aimed at representing the extremely competitive environment of South Korean schools. Starring Hyeri in the lead role, it included her intense rivalry with a fellow transfer student, who threatens her position as the top student in the school. It will be releasing on February 10 on U+ Mobile TV (South Korea exclusive OTT).

Buried Hearts

Releasing on February 14 on SBS (South Korea exclusive OTT) and on Disney+ Hotstar, this political thriller and revenge drama features men of power, Park Hyung Sik, Huh Joon Ho, and Hong Hwa Yeon, fighting for money and authority after they get embroiled in a slush fund case worth 2 trillion KRW.

Melo Movie

This romantic comedy drama has also opted for Valentine's Day for its premiere. Dropping on Netflix, its story revolves around the unexpected blossoming of love between two entertainment industry people, Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young. They, however, do not have a smooth ride in their relationship.

The Witch

Realizing February 15 on Viki, this 10-episode mystery romance drama is about a misfortunate woman (Roh Jeong Eui), who has been tagged as a 'witch' all her life after ominous events keep happening to people around her. Things might seem brighter for her after a former classmate (Park Jinyoung) takes it upon himself to clear her name of the allegations.

The White Lotus Season 3

Releasing on February 16 (Sunday) on HBO and Disney+, the third installment of the popular series will revolve around the lives of guests of a luxurious hotel in Thailand. It will also mark BLACKPINK's Lisa acting debut, starring as Mook, the receptionist of the hotel.