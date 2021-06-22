K indie singer KIMMUSEUM releases soulful & romantic OST, We're Already for Song Kang starrer Nevertheless

KIMMUSEUM has written, composed and sung We're Already. Read on to find out.

Let's admit to the fact that all of us at some point have watched a K-drama just to cherish its stunning soundtrack over and over again! Also, romantic K-dramas have the best OSTs and this is not even up for a debate! On June 22, K indie singer-songwriter KIMMUSEUM released the track, 'We're Already' as the first OST for the Song Kang and Han So Hee starrer Nevertheless. 'We're Already' is written, composed and sung by KIMMUSEUM himself!

The stunning and soulful track delves deeper into the 'no strings attached equation' between art students Yoo Na Bi and Park Jae Eon, who share contrasting beliefs and thoughts on love and relationships. There are lovely lines like, "I really and truly am in love this time" and "I cherish what is in your mind" indicating the many ups and downs this charming pair will face in due course of time. The song is romantic, melodious and a beautiful heart-fluttering song.

You can check out the OST here:

Meanwhile, Nevertheless is off to a decent start. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of Nevertheless scored an average nationwide rating of 2.2 percent, marking a decline from the viewership ratings achieved by its predecessor Undercover. The romance drama got a 19+ certification and has begun on a good note, despite a late-night time slot. Nevertheless airs every Saturday at 11 pm KST (7:30 pm IST) on JTBC and Netflix.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Song Kang & Han So Hee's Nevertheless off to a decent start as Bossam: Steal The Fate breaks own MBN record

Did you like the song? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

When does Nevertheless air? Nevertheless is a romance drama starring Song Kang and Han So Hee in lead roles. The drama airs every Saturday on JTBC and Netflix at 11 pm KST.

Share your comment ×