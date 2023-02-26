K-pop artists on IFPI 2022 global ranking: BTS, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN and BLACKPINK dominate chart

Hallyu fever appears to be unstoppable, with six K-pop artists ranking in the IFPI Top 20 global ranking list. For K-pop fans all over the world, February has been a special month as they celebrate the inclusion of their favourite South Korean musicians on the IFPI Best Selling Artist and Best Selling Album lists. With BTS ruling the top two positions and emerging K-pop bands making their debuts on the rankings, here is the IFPI Global Ranking for 2022:

The popularity of BTS is growing massively with every passing day. The Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, rank at number two in the Top 20 Global Artist Chart for 2022. Earlier, they set a new record by ruling the chart for two consecutive years, and this year marks their fifth appearance in the IFPI Global Ranking Chart. However, this time they are only second to Taylor Swift. SEVENTEEN, another popular K-pop group, made their second appearance on the list in sixth place, followed by Stray Kids, who debuted on the list in seventh place.

IFPI's Best Selling K-Pop Album

IFPI has ranked BTS at number four on the Top 20 Global Albums Chart. Their anthology album, 'Proof' has quickly won the hearts of a global audience. Stray Kids' two hit albums were listed on the sixth and fourteenth spots, ‘Maxident’ and ‘ODDINARY’ respectively. SEVENTEEN was another K-pop group that made space in the global album chart for two of their albums at the seventh and eighteenth spots with ‘Face the Sun' and 'SECTOR 17' respectively. BLACKPINK was chosen to be the eighth with ‘BORN PINK’. ENHYPEN made their debut on the global chart on the eleventh spot with their mini album ‘MANIFESTO: DAY1’. Sixteenth spot was taken by TOMORROW X TOGETHER, with its mini album ‘minisode 2:Thursday’s Child’ making a debut on the list as well.