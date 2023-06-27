K-pop boy group BLANK2Y announces departure from agency; 2 members to go separate ways

BLANK2Y, a rookie K-pop boy group has decided to part ways with their agency KEYSTONE Entertainment just after one year of their debut. BLANK2Y has decided to leave their agency and start a new chapter at another agency, KEYSTONE Entertainment has shared the future plans of the group in an official statement.

KEYSTONE Entertainment's statement regarding BLANK2Y

"Hello, This is KEYSTONE Entertainment.

We would like to sincerely thank all the fans who have generously loved and supported BLANK2Y. After discussing carefully we respect the opinions of the group members and decided to terminate the exclusive contract with the BLANK2Y members. DK, Louis, U, Sungjun, and Sodam has decided to continue group activities as BLANK2Y at another agency. The remaining members Donghyuk and Siwoo will focus on their acting activities and Mikey will continue to rest and take a break due to health issues for the time being. We would like to express our sincere gratitude towards the members of BLANK2Y who were with us as artists and we will keep supporting BLANK2Y in the future as well. We would once again express our gratitude towards the fans for loving and supporting BLANK2Y and we ask you all to encourage and support them in the future as well. Thank you."

About BLANK2Y

BLANK2Y was originally a nine-member group before Youngbin's removal from the group on February 25, 2023, due to his assault controversy. The group debuted with their first mini album K2Y I: Confidence [Thumbs Up] on May 24, 2022. The rookie group made a comeback with their second mini album K2Y II: Confidence [FUEGO] on August 24, 2022. BLANK2Y went on their 1st meeting and live concert tour FUEGO on September 09, 2022 however the US leg of the tour was canceled following Youngbin's removal. Fans were worried about the rest of the group members since the cancellation of the tour and had mixed reactions about it. However, In a recent statement, KEYSTONE Entertainment confirmed that BLANK2Y members DK, Louis, U, Sungjun, and Sodam will continue as a group at another agency, and Donghyuk and Siwoo will stay and continue with their acting careers. Member Mikey will continue to rest because of his health issues.

