K-pop boy group DKZ announces disbandment after 7 years

DKZ is breaking up. On April 15, more than a month and a half ahead of the end of their exclusive contracts with DONGYO ENTERTAINMENT, as per the agency’s notice. Shared on the group’s social media accounts, it was confirmed that the members would go their separate ways at the end of their contract.

DKZ’s disbandment announced

The following note was shared on the group’s X account, following which the members also personally shared letters with their fans, thanking them for the support.

“Hello, this is DONGYO ENTERTAINMENT.

First, we sincerely thank all fans who have been sending DKZ unwavering love and support.

After sufficient discussions with the members, it has been agreed that the group’s activities will conclude with their final schedules through May 31, 2026.

We would like to express our deep gratitude for the valuable effort and time of the members who have walked this path with us: Jaechan and Jonghyeong, who have led the team brightly for the past seven years, and Sehyeon, Mingyu, and Giseok, who joined in 2022 and added great strength. We also extend our heartfelt thanks once again to all DONG-ARI who have accompanied them on this brilliant journey.

Sehyeon, Mingyu, Jaechan, Jonghyeong, and Giseok will meet fans through individual activities starting in June 2026. Jaechan and Jonghyeong, who have completed contract renewals with the company, will continue their activities in various fields, and Sehyeon, Mingyu, and Giseok will also move forward anew as artists under our company.

We will continue to provide full support for the activities of all five members.

We ask for your unchanged love and support for Sehyeon, Mingyu, Jaechan, Jonghyeong, and Giseok, who will continue to shine in their respective positions.

Thank you.”

All five members of the team will go their separate ways, with member Jaechan likely to continue his acting ventures.

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