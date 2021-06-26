K Pop comebacks in July we are most excited for feat BTS, EXO's D.O & TWICE

A comprehensive guide to the group and solo comebacks in July 2021 that we are excited about. Read on to find out.

We are entering into the second half of the year and it has been great in terms of music and comebacks. BTS created history when their second English single, the summer-bop track Butter topped Billboard Hot 100 chart for four consecutive weeks, becoming the first Asian act to achieve this feat. SEVENTEEN delivered one of the finest pop albums of the year with Your Choice, while GOT7's Yugyeom and BamBam embarked upon their solo careers! NCT Dream and Stray Kids surprised their respective fandoms with full group comebacks and EXO paid a fitting tribute to EXO-Ls with their ninth debut anniversary album - Don't Fight The Feeling.

Take a look at the July comebacks that have been confirmed so far -

July 1

1. AleXa - Xtra from ReviveR (solo comeback)

2.KINGDOM New EP - History of Kingdom, Part 2: Chiwoo

Focus Single - KARMA ( group comeback)

3. DONGKIZ (5th single album)

CHASE EPISODE 1. GGUM

4. CIX feat PENTAGON's Hui and Minit - Tesseract (group comeback)

5. ITZY x Second Aunt Kim Davi (Kim Shinyoung) - (Collab Release)

July 2

1. KARD BM - The First Statement (Triple solo release)

July 4

Lee Sung Kyung x Loco - Love feat Rocoberry (Duet Mate Project)

July 5

1. DAY 6 - Even Of Day (2nd mini-album)

2. BXK - Excuse Me MV (Digital Single Album)

3. Soyeon (G)I-DLE - Windy (Solo debut)

4. Kyuhyun (Super Junior) - Project: 季 series Together (Solo comeback)

5. SF9 - TURN OVER (9th mini album)

July 6

ENHYPEN - Border: Hakanai (Japanese debut)

July 7

1. GIRLKIND - Good Vibes Only (Fifth digital single album)

2. DIA/UNI.T Yebin - Yes I Know (solo debut)

July 8

B.A.P Jongup - Us (solo debut)

July 9

BTS - Butter (special album)

July 11

Minzy - Te Amo (solo comeback)

July 28

1. ATEEZ - Dreamers (Japanese debut)

2. Rocket Girl - Yes I Know (group comeback)

3. SHINee - TBA (Japanese comeback)

4. TWICE - Perfect World (Third Japanese album)

July 30

BDC New EP - The Intersection: CONTACT

Focus single - Moonlight (comeback)

Expected solo releases -

1. BLACKPINK Lisa's solo debut (TBA)

2. EXO D.O's solo debut (TBA)

3. Girls' Generation's Taeyeon solo comeback (TBA)

