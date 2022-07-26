K-pop girl group Bling Bling announces disbandment after 2 years of debut

On July 26, talent management agency MAJOR9 released a notice announcing the termination of the contract of the members of girl group Bling Bling in under 2 years of their debut. As per the notice, the members will go on separate paths individually. They were the first idol group from the agency and consisted of six members.

Bling Bling debuted in November 2020 with their first single ‘G.G.B’ and soon released their first EP ‘CONTRAST’. The group’s members include Yubin, Jieun, Ayamy, Marin, Juhyun and Narin. Check out the full statement below.

“Hello, this is MAJOR9.

We sincerely appreciate all the fans who have loved and supported Bling Bling.

After much discussion and consideration, MAJOR9 decided to terminate the contract and future activities of Bling Bling.

The members decided to prepare for a new start as individuals instead of Bling Bling, and we decided to support their fresh beginnings.

We’d like to thank the six members who have always worked hard as the first idol group of MAJOR9, and we sincerely support their new future.

We would also like to express our deep gratitude to all the fans who have supported, cared for, and loved Bling Bling.

Please continue to encourage and support the members who are about to make a new start.

Thank you.”



In a previous interview with Pinkvilla, the members of Bling Bling talked about their 10 year plan which included being active in the same group. They said, “We hope that we’d still be active as Bling Bling even after 10 years. We hope that in 10 years, people will think of us when they hear the word bling bling.”

We wish a successful future to the members of Bling Bling.



