MOMOLAND members decide to not renew contract with MLD Entertainment

K-pop girl group MOMOLAND has departed from their agency MLD Entertainment as reported and confirmed on January 27. The company shared an update announcing that all six members of the group have decided not to renew their contracts with them after the expiration.

“Hello, this is MLD Entertainment.

First of all, we sincerely thank the fans who cherish and support MOMOLAND.

After long discussions with MOMOLAND (Hyebin, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin, and Nancy), we respected each other’s opinions and agreed to terminate the exclusive contract upon the expiration of the contract period.

We express our deep gratitude to MOMOLAND who has been with us as artists for a long time, and we will sincerely support the members’ future endeavours.

We would like to ask fans to show unchanging love and support to the six members who are about to start anew.

Thank you.”

About MOMOLAND

MOMOLAND first came into existence as the final seven winners out of the ten participants of the Mnet reality show ‘Finding MOMO LAND’ including Hyebin, Yeonwoo, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin, and Nancy. The group debuted on November 10, 2016, with the mini-album ‘Welcome to MOMOLAND’. Daisy and Taeha joined as members of the group in 2017. Taeha, Yeonwoo, and Daisy left the group a couple of years after that. Yeonwoo has since taken to a flourishing acting career after joining 9ato Entertainment and winning herself a Best New Actress award at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards for her portrayal of Oh Yeo Jin in the fantasy drama ‘The Golden Spoon’.

The girl group has released one studio album, six mini-albums, three single albums and more throughout their time as a group. Their songs like ‘Bboom Bboom’ which followed a dance-pop and electro-swing theme as well as ‘I’m So Hot’ which fell under the electropop category became some of their best, with the former peaking at number two on the Gaon Digital Chart and the latter at number eight. The group tried to venture into Japanese and American markets as well.

While there are no confirmations if the girls will carry over their rights to promote under their group name MOMOLAND in the future or continue as soloists, it seems highly unlikely.