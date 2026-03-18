K-pop goes big at music festivals: BLACKPINK's Jennie, aespa, i-dle and CORTIS announced for Lollapalooza 2026

K-pop is taking over global music festivals, and this year's upcoming Lollapalooza 2026 is no different. According to the latest announcement on March 17 local time, the US festival has locked BLACKPINK member Jennie as one of its headliners for the upcoming season. Alongside the ODD ATELIER soloist and former YG Entertainment star, a couple of girl groups and one boy group from the K-pop realm have been welcomed to the event for their first sets.

Lollapalooza announces 2026 lineup

BIGHIT MUSIC’s newest debutants, five-piece CORTIS, will make their first-ever American music festival stop at the upcoming Lollapalooza. Girl groups, SM Entertainment's aespa and Cube Entertainment's i-dle have also been welcomed with wide arms by the makers for another K-pop filled festival in Chicago. Other performers include Charli XCX, Tate McRae, Lorde, Olivia Dean, John Summit, the Smashing Pumpkins, and the xx, among many others who will be performing over four days in Chicago this year.

Previously, K-pop acts like BTS member J-Hope, girl groups IVE, KATSEYE, and TWICE, Stray Kids, BOYNEXTDOOR, as well as Xdinary Heroes, have performed at Lollapalooza festivals across the world. Among this year's list, BLACKPINK’s Jennie has previously made her mark at another famed music festival, Coachella, by performing with her team, headlining it, and then returning as a solo headliner, showcasing her growth in the global music scene.

More performers at this year's event include 5 Seconds of Summer, The Chainsmokers, Sombr, Major Lazer, Lil Uzi Vert, Yungblud, Yoasobi, Paris Paloma, Jade, and many more.

Check out the full list of 2026 Lollapalooza lineup below:

Meanwhile, Lollapalooza 2026 will be for four days from July 30 to August 2 at Chicago’s Grant Park in Illinois, USA.

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