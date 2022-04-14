K-pop group EPEX’s agency clarifies the controversy around ‘Anthem of Teen Spirit’

On April 13, boy group EPEX’s agency released a statement clarifying their stand around the ongoing rumors around the release of the group’s latest release. EPEX’s third EP Prelude of Anxiety Chapter 1. '21st Century Boys' and its title track ‘Anthem of Teen Spirit were released on April 11. Following this many netizens claimed that the song is talking about ‘Kristallnacht’, an event that took place during the Holocaust in November 1938. They condemned the use of a sensitive event and asked for an apology from the group as well as the agency.

According to C9 Entertainment’s statement, ‘Anthem of Teen Spirit’ is inspired from the George Orwell book ‘1984’ and the fictional events in it. The costumes and content used were made taking the book as a motif and not based on real life events. None of the song’s lyrics are based on any actual historical events. They have apologised for having not paid more attention to the use of controversial content and also for offending many people.

The company has also said that the lyrics of EPEX's song will be changed as they were unintentionally misunderstood. Read C9 Entertainment’s full statement along with the changes to the song’s lyrics below.

