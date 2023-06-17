K-pop group PENTAGON's fans use congratulatory flower bouquets to protest against Cube Entertainment

K-pop group PENTAGON's fans protest against Cube Entertainment in demands to treat the group better. K-pop fans usually use LED trucks to protest however, PENTAGON fans used congratulatory flower bouquets to express their disappointment in the agency.

Congratulatory Flower Bouquets

PENTAGON fans sent congratulatory flower bouquets on June 17 to protest against Cube Entertainment. K-pop fans do not use flower bouquets to protest but to capture Cube Entertainment's attention the fans have sent bouquets instead of protest trucks. PENTAGON has not made a comeback in 500 days and there is no update on the group's schedule which has worried many fans. The fans ask the agency to take responsibility for the group and stop mistreatment as they believe the group is bringing in new fans but Cube Entertainment is not promoting the group well enough. Fans are worried due to the inactivity of the group, new fans are leaving the fandom and they blame PENTAGON's agency for this.

PENTAGON's Hui and Jinho appearances on survival shows

The leader of PENTAGON Hui recently appeared on Mnet's survival show called Boys Planet. Hui went on the show with his real name Lee Hoe Taek in hopes to start a journey in the K-pop industry. Hui is a talented musical producer who produced songs for Mnet's previous survival show Produce X 101 and groups like WANNAONE, and JO1. Another member of the group, JINHO, also appeared on Phantom Singer Season 4 where he ranked no. 3. JINHO has sung OSTs for some renowned K-dramas like What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and Welcome to Waikiki 2. Fans are furious to see such talented idols appearing on survival shows when they can make music together as PENTAGON.

About PENTAGON

PENTAGON is an 8-member multi-national K-pop group under Cube Entertainment that debuted in 2016. The K-pop group rose to fame with their viral song Shine in the year 2018. Initially, PENTAGON used to have 9 members but as soon as Cube Entertainment found out about E'Dawns' relationship with HyunA, he was kicked out of the group. The latest single Shh PENTAGON released was on May 10, 2023. They have not made an official comeback since their last album IN:VITE U released in 2022.