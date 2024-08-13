Coachella is one of the biggest music festivals in the world and only the biggest stars are invited to perform. Till now just a few K-pop groups at Coachella have had the opportunity to grace the stage one of them being the global girl group BLACKPINK and rising stars ATEEZ. Let’s find out which groups performed at one of the biggest events of music.

Over the years, Coachella has become a platform where K-pop groups showcase their electrifying performances, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide. From groundbreaking debuts to unforgettable reunions, these performances have not only elevated the status of K-pop but have also made history on the international stage.

K-pop groups at Coachella that set the stage on fire

1. BLACKPINK (2019 and 2023)

BLACKPINK made history in 2019 as the first-ever K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella. Their performance was not just a milestone for them but also for the entire K-pop industry. Dressed in their signature edgy and chic outfits, BLACKPINK delivered a high-energy set that included hits like DDU-DU DDU-DU, Kill This Love, and Forever Young. The performance was lauded for its precision, stage presence, and the seamless blend of Western and Eastern pop culture, leaving the audience in awe.

In 2023, BLACKPINK returned to Coachella as headliners, solidifying their status as global superstars. They were recognized as the first K-pop group to headline the event. Their performance was a spectacle of lights, choreography, and live vocals, with an expanded setlist that included tracks from their latest album, BORN PINK. The group's evolution was evident in their more mature sound and confident stage presence, making their 2023 Coachella performance one of the most talked-about moments of the festival.

2. aespa (2022)

In 2022, aespa became the first K-pop girl group from the fourth generation to perform at Coachella. Known for their futuristic concept and digital avatars, aespa brought their unique style to the festival, performing hits like Next Level, Savage, and Black Mamba. Their performance was a perfect blend of their signature AI concept and powerful live vocals, which captivated the Coachella crowd.

aespa's appearance at Coachella was a significant milestone for the group, as it marked their first major performance outside of Korea. The group’s ability to engage with a global audience and their seamless integration of technology into their performance made them a standout act at the festival. Moreover, the members’ fierce stage presence further established that they are indeed the future of K-pop.

3. LE SSERAFIM (2024)

LE SSERAFIM made waves at Coachella 2024, marking their first appearance at the iconic festival. As one of the rising stars in the K-pop scene, the group brought their distinctive blend of confidence and charisma to the stage. Performing hits like Fearless, Antifragile, and UNFORGIVEN, LE SSERAFIM captivated the audience with their dynamic choreography and powerful vocals.

Their Coachella performance was a significant moment for LE SSERAFIM, showcasing their growth as artists and their ability to command a large stage. The group’s energy and stage presence were praised by fans and critics alike, solidifying their place as one of the most exciting new acts in K-pop.

4. ATEEZ (2024)

ATEEZ, known for their intense performances and captivating stage presence, took Coachella by storm in 2024. They made history by becoming the first K-pop boy band to perform at the event. The group performed a setlist that included fan-favorites like Wonderland, Pirate King, and Answer, delivering a high-octane performance that showcased their powerful choreography and vocal prowess.

ATEEZ’s performance at Coachella was a testament to their rising popularity and their ability to engage with a global audience. The group’s stage presence and energy were infectious, leaving the Coachella crowd chanting for more. Their performance at the festival further solidified ATEEZ as one of the leading acts in the K-pop industry.

5. 2NE1 (2022)

One of the most iconic moments in Coachella’s history came in 2022 when 2NE1 reunited for a surprise performance. As pioneers of the K-pop wave, 2NE1’s influence on the industry is undeniable, and their appearance at Coachella was a nostalgic and emotional moment for fans. The group performed their hit song I AM THE BEST, reminding everyone of their legendary status in the K-pop world.

2NE1’s Coachella performance was a celebration of their legacy and a reminder of the impact they’ve had on the global music scene. The reunion was met with overwhelming support from fans around the world, making it one of the most memorable moments in Coachella’s history.