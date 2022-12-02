K-pop Icons J Hope, BLACKPINK, and NewJeans make Rolling Stone's iconic The 100 Best Albums Of 2022 list

The American magazine, Rolling Stone published its most-awaited annual list of the 100 best albums of the year. The list included a number of K-pop albums by beloved artists including BTS’s J Hope, BLACKPINK, and NewJeans. Scroll on to find which albums by them made to the list.

Jack In The Box is a solo album by J-Hope. The album bagged the rank number 9 in the list of The 100 Best Albums Of 2022. The album also created a buzz because it was the first solo album by any of the BTS members. J Hope’s first solo album, Jack In The Box was a 10-track concept album that was definitely one of the most creative debuts.

BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK bagged the 25th spot

BLACKPINK’s second studio album called BORN PINK earned the 25th spot on the list of The 100 Best Albums Of 2022. American Journalist Rob Sheffield reported, “Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé have long ruled K-pop as the ‘Lovesick Girls,’ but with ‘BORN PINK,’ they blow up into rock queens. It’s short and sweet—eight songs in 20 minutes—but that’s all the time BLACKPINK need to sashay through a whole wardrobe of star poses, blazing with high-energy confidence.” The eight-song album was definitely the perfect blend of electrifying pop, rock and roll- and hip-hop.

New Jeans’ self-titled debut EP New Jeans earned the 46th spot

Last but not the least, NewJeans’ self-titled debut Extended Play “New Jeans” earned the 46th rank on the list of "The 100 Best Albums Of 2022." Kristine Kwak wrote about New Jeans and shared, “There’s no question that Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein made a splash this year with their first EP. Clocking in at just under 13 minutes, the singles ‘Attention,’ ‘Hype Boy,’ ‘Cookie,’ and ‘Hurt’ each feature a unique sound and fresh visual component, leaning heavily into a Nineties pop aesthetic that suits this band well and guarantees replays… It’s just a bite-size EP, but it’s left us wanting a lot more.”

