K-pop idol Krystal Jung to make Cannes debut this year; Actress to be seen in Cannes-invited movie Cobweb

Cannes International Film Festival has now announced its official line-up for its 76th edition. The festival is all set to host a myriad of extraordinary names in the world of Cinema. While the festival is inviting cinematic brilliance from all over the world, one particular invitation has left fans thrilled. The said nomination is that of the South Korean dark comedy Cobweb directed by Kim Jee Won. Kim Jee Won has previously worked on some of the most remarkable thrillers of South Korea that include ‘The Good, The Bad, The Weird’, ‘A Tale of Two Sisters’, ‘A Bittersweet Life’ & ‘I Saw The Devil’. Kim Jee Won has previously worked with Cobweb star Song Kang Ho on several successful projects.

Cobweb at Cannes: Krystal Jung to make Cannes debut

Krystal Jung is all set to make her Cannes debut this year. Krystal Jung is one of the cast members of ‘Cobweb’, an upcoming South Korean dark comedy. The movie follows an obsessive director who takes it upon himself to better the ending of a 1970 film ‘Cobweb’ by filming it himself. The following progression of the plot revolves around the sad and hilarious facets of re-filming the finality of the 1970s ‘Cobweb’. In the movie ‘Cobweb’ Krystal Jung will be seen playing the role of a young actress witnessing a dramatic rise in her fame.

Cannes Film Festival is one of the most significant and prestigious film festivals of the year. Held annually at the French city of Cannes, the Cannes Film Festival is known for celebrating films across genres and geographical boundaries. The festival was first held a little over half a century ago in 1946. It is an exclusive invitation-only festival at the Palace of Festivals and Conferences, Cannes.

Krystal Jung at Cannes

Being one of the iconic film festivals across the world, an invitation to Cannes is definitely a remarkable accomplishment for any celebrity. Krystal Jung, as an artist, is someone who is known for how incredibly versatile she is. Besides being a phenomenal singer and model, the artist has also proved her potential in various acting projects. One of her first most memorable acting projects includes the 2013 K-drama ‘The Heirs’ starring Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, and Kim Woo Bin.

