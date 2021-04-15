K Pop idols and their adorable furry companions, Ft BTS' Taehyung's Yeontan and BLACKPINK's Lisa's cats!

K-pop idols and their adorable furry companions make the 'pawfect' combination. We take a look at 5 idols and their pets.

Most K-pop idols spend their formative years' training and working hard to debut as an idol. They spend months and years away from their families and friends. They move to a different city and accommodation and start a new life as an idol too. Most idols crave companionship, outside their work lives. Sure, their members become their friends and roommates but for idols who live alone, life can get a bit lonely.

Most K-pop idols have pets, whom they love and cherish a lot. K-pop idols' pets are stars in their own right. Fandoms know their favourite idols pets, their names and habits at their fingertips! That's not all, pets also have social media accounts in their name, birthday celebrations and Billboard hoardings dedicated to them too (Believe it or not, it's true!). Here are five K-pop idols and their famous furry friends. Read on to find out.

1. BTS' V and Yeontan

All the BTS members are animal lovers and have pets at home. However, Yeontan has had the special privilege of featuring in BTS' documentary film, Burn The Stage, when he was just a little pup! All the BTS members and even ARMY love and adore our dear Tannie.

2. BLACKPINK's Lisa and her cats!

BLACKPINK's Lisa loves cats! The sweet cat lady has five cats - Leo, Luca, Louis, Lily and Lego. BLINKS adore Lisa's little family of cats! They regularly feature on Lisa's social media channels and are the apple of her eyes!

3. SHINee's Taemin and Kkoong

Shawols love the adorable interaction between Taemin and his cat, Kkoong. Kkoong is a grey-coloured beautiful kitty who features in Taemin's vlogs and the lucky lady in his life. Queen Kkoong we say!

4. GOT7’s Mark and Youngjae – Coco

How lucky is Coco to have two gorgeous parents - Mark and Youngjae! Mark and Youngjae co-parent Coco together, while one being Coco's papa and the other being Coco's mum. As of now, Mark is in Los Angeles, and Coco is with Youngjae! We hope Coco doesn't miss Mark a lot.

5. TWICE's Momo and her dogs

Momo and her family have three Jack Russell Terries: Lucky, Pudding, and Petco. Lucky was specially introduced to her fans via Instagram in 2017. Besides, Momo also has a Norwich Terrier named Boo. We adore this pooch fam!

