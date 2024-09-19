K-pop idols starting their own companies: From BLACKPINK’s Lisa to EXO’s Baekhyun, a new wave of independence

As time goes on, the K-pop industry continues to evolve, and one significant shift is idols reclaiming control. For years, the Big 3 companies dominated and monopolized the industry, but now artists are stepping up to take charge of their own careers. Many idols, from BLACKPINK’s Lisa to EXO’s Baekhyun, have established their own companies, seeking more creative freedom and financial independence.

Why Are K-pop Idols Starting Their Own Companies?

Creative Control: One of the primary reasons idols establish their own companies is to gain full creative control over their music and image. Agencies often have tight control over their artists, dictating everything from song choices to public appearances. By founding their own company, idols can decide on the direction of their career without restrictions.

Financial Independence: Owning their company means idols can maximize profits. While agencies typically take a significant portion of revenue from album sales, merchandise, and concerts, idols with their own companies retain a larger share. This financial freedom is especially appealing to seasoned idols who have already established a loyal fan base.

Management of Other Talents: Some idols aren’t just thinking about their own careers. By creating a company, they can manage new talents, train future idols, or even diversify into areas like acting or fashion. It’s an opportunity to build a legacy beyond their personal fame.

Flexibility in Career: Choices Establishing a company allows idols to explore various ventures outside of music, including acting, business, fashion, or even directing. This flexibility helps them transition into different career paths after their peak as an idol.

K-pop idols who founded their own companies

1. BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Jennie, a member of the renowned K-pop group BLACKPINK, made her debut under one of the industry’s biggest companies, YG Entertainment. In November 2023, she took a bold step by founding her own company, ODD ATELIER (OA). This move highlights her versatility and determination to push beyond her role as an idol, solidifying her position as both a K-pop icon and a multifaceted artist. With plans to release a solo album, Jennie’s new venture will provide her the freedom to fully explore her artistic vision on her own terms.

2. EXO’s Baekhyun

Apart from being one of the most popular members of EXO, Baekhyun has also established himself as a successful solo artist. He took a significant step by founding his own company, INB100, though this move was not without challenges. He faced legal battles with SM Entertainment but ultimately emerged victorious. His success paved the way for his bandmates Chen and Xiumin to follow suit. Under his own company, Baekhyun made a solo comeback with the album Hello World, which sold 1 million units, earning him the title of a triple million-seller.

3. BLACKPINK’s Lisa

In February 2024, Lisa made headlines by launching her own company, LLOUD. With a grand promotional campaign, the K-pop idol is set to embark on a new era focused on her solo ventures. Following the announcement, she released the single ROCSTAR, which quickly became a viral sensation both in K-pop and internationally. She also released a single titled New Woman, featuring Rosalía, further cementing her position in the global market.

4. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

Jisoo was the next BLACKPINK member to announce her own company, following Jennie. In February 2024, she unveiled BLISOO, in collaboration with her brother. The name combines Bliss and Jisoo, reflecting the company’s goal to share the happiness Jisoo creates in her unique way, while transcending genres and fields. Along with venturing into both acting and music, the K-pop idol is expected to release many exciting projects.

5. EXO’s D.O.

D.O., also known as Doh Kyungsoo, left SM Entertainment in 2023 after more than a decade and established his own agency, Company Soosoo, with his long-time manager Nam Kyungsoo. This move allows him to manage both his acting and music careers with greater freedom, free from the constraints of larger agencies. Additionally, he released his third solo album, BLOSSOM, under his new label.

6. B.I.

After departing from iKON, B.I. founded 131 Label, a company that gives him full control over his music and image. Known for his talents as a songwriter and producer, B.I. has used 131 Label to launch a successful solo career, releasing a series of albums that highlight his emotional and introspective style. Some of the popular songs from the artist under the albel include BTBT featuring Soulja Boy and DeVita, illa illa, Tasty and more



