K pop idols who defy the conventional Korean beauty standards, Ft BTS' RM & MAMAMOO's Hwasa

We have cherry-picked K-pop idols who redefine the traditional beauty standards of Korea. Read on to find out.

One of the first things I learnt about Korea as soon as I became a fan of Korean culture was their impossible beauty standards. Korean beauty standards are some of the strictest beauty standards to follow. I read horror stories about how idols and actors are pressurised into getting plastic surgeries and botox done to fit into a certain beauty type. However, over the years with K-pop becoming more global, fans have come to terms with the fact that beauty doesn't have a type and that, beauty certainly lies in the eyes of the beholder. Here are 5 K-pop idols who defy the conventional Korean beauty standards.

1. BTS' RM

BTS' frontman and rapper-songwriter Kim Namjoon aka RM has gorgeous tanned skin with sharp model-like features. His unique features make him stand out in the crowd and prove that beauty with brains is indeed a deadly combo!

2. MAMAMOO's Hwasa

MAMAMOO's Hwasa is a stunning woman with a beautiful, velvety voice that matches her overall persona. Hwasa is often criticised for not fitting into the 'cute Korean girl' prototype, but she doesn't care and has created her own beauty standards. We stan a Queen!

3. Jessi

The talented Nunu Nana hitmaker is bold and confident. Born and raised in The United States Of America, Jessi doesn't follow the typical Korean beauty standards. In fact, the talented soloist believes that one must embrace their individuality because that's what makes you unique. Atta girl!

4. EXO's Kai

EXO's Kai has a sensuous vibe, tanned skin and striking features, all of which are atypical to Korean beauty standards. SM Entertainment gave him the 'sensuous image' since the beginning of his career, despite Kai's initial protests. But aren't we glad to have him this way, because we wouldn't want to have him any other way!

5. Lee Hyori

A queen! Many consider Lee Hyori as a pioneer when it comes to mainstream representation of female idols with tanned skin in K-pop. She is stunning and oh so talented! We cannot get enough of Lee Hyori.

Which idols do you think defy the conventional beauty standards in K-pop? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

