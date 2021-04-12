K pop idols who were scouted on the streets, Ft BTS' Jin and EXO's Sehun

These K-pop idols were scouted by the agencies in the most unique and interesting manner. Read on to find out.

As die-hard fans of any K-pop group, we find ourselves lucky that a fellow member made it to the group, especially when we hear (horror) stories like a particular member leaving the group before debut, another member almost didn't make it in the group or worse, what if that particular member didn't accept the offer to audition. Would we have our favourite K-pop group still? The 'What Ifs' are almost like horror stories that fans don't even want to think. But, they are true. Some members have been scouted by their management, most unconventionally.

We are lucky that these idols were discovered and they debuted in our bias group and became our favourite idols. As La La Land's famous song Someone In The Crowd goes, 'Someone in the crowd could take you where you wanna go. If you're somebody ready to be found.' We pick 5 idols who were scouted by their agencies in the most unusual manner.

1. BTS' Jin

Jin's worldwide handsome visuals are a well-known fact and these Godly visuals almost landed him a contract with SM Entertainment. However, Jin declined it thinking it was a scam! Eventually, Jin was discovered by Big Hit Entertainment, when he was getting off the bus. The agent asked him to audition for Big Hit Entertainment, Jin agreed, albeit reluctantly and the rest is history.

2. EXO's Sehun

Sehun was discovered by SM Entertainment's agent as an elementary school kid and ran away. The agent chased him down the streets for 30 minutes in a bid to convince him to audition. She managed to convince Sehun to audition and today Sehun is a proud member of EXO!

3. NCT's Taeyong

NCT's Taeyong had no clue about K-pop or SM Entertainment when a casting agent approached him for an audition on the street. In fact, the agent introduced himself as a casting agent from Big 3 - Taeyong legit thought of the three big entertainment channels - SBS, KBS and MBC! Hilarious, how life takes your places! Thank God for this.

4. TWICE's Sana

Who knew that one of the most talented members of a girl group was discovered by JYP Entertainment's casting agent when she was shopping with her friends. However, Sana refused the offer initially. The casting agent dropped the names of Suzy (then a JYP artist) and 2PM’s Wooyoung. Sana was sold and agreed to audition for JYP Entertainment. We cannot imagine TWICE without Sana, can we?

5. WayV’s Winwin

Winwin was petrified when a casting agent from SM Entertainment approached him to audition for SM Entertainment. However, Winwin was so worried that he ended up giving them a fake phone number. Thank God the casting agent pursued him and convinced him to audition for SM Entertainment and today he is a proud member of WayV.

