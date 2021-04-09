K Pop idols who will make great mothers in future, Ft BLACKPINK's Lisa & TWICE's Jihyo

Beautiful and motherly, these famous idols will make for great moms in the future. Read on to find out.

Women are always taught up to behave in a more feminine manner. 'Behave like a girl', they say. However, it goes without saying that women have a strong maternal instinct already! Whether a woman intends to be a mother or not, is a personal choice. But it is no denying that all the women are sweet, loving, caring and nurturing at heart. From, BLACKPINK's Lisa to TWICE'S Jihyo, CL, Sunmi and Red Velvet's Irene are examples of beautiful, confident and talented idols who will make for great mothers in the future.

1. BLACKPINK's Lisa

Lisa may be BLACKPINK's maknae but she is very sweet and motherly. Lisa is already a mom to her pet cats Leo, Luca, Lily, Louis and Lego! BLINKS know she is a great cat-mum and fusses over her cats all the time. Now, imagine the love she will shower on her children too. How adorable!

2. TWICE's Jihyo

TWICE's leader and one of the sweetest idols out there is Jihyo! Jihyo is like a mother figure to TWICE's members and they totally love her. We think Jihyo will make a great mum to her kids in the future too. Sweet.

3. CL

Lee Chae Rin aka Leader, Dancer, Visual, Vocalist and face of the supergroup 2NE1 is a tough and badass person on stage, but a real-softie off stage. Fans say that CL's face lights up when she sees a kid, and her fans are always gushing about how wonderful a mother she will be to her children in the future. We don't doubt it one bit.

4. Sunmi

Sunmi guested on The Return Of Superman and babysitter Seungjae adorably well by bribing him with gifts and presents that he likes! She was smiling throughout the episode and her heart melted into a puddle when he called her an angel! Seungjae warmed up to Sunmi and even fed her ice cream over his father! Awww

5. Red Velvet's Irene

Red Velvet's leader and eonni, Irene will make a great mum in the future. Like Jihyo, Irene is like a mother figure to her members and always taking care of them. Little gestures like giving them a reassuring shoulder squeeze at the airport or covering their bare legs with sweaters, Irene is always wonderful and proactive. We totally think she will make for a great mum in future.

What do you think of our list? Which other idols you think will make for great mums in the future?

