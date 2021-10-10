K Pop inspired lounge trends we’re taking with us into the next year

While quarantine may be almost a thing of the past, lounge trends will continue to shine. Inspired by our favourite Korean artists, we’re looking at the comfiest and cosiest lounge trends that we’ll be taking with us post-COVID and into the winter season. Scroll down to see the styles we’ll be rocking this winter.

An almost vintage trend that has been rocked in many K dramas, the ever-golden cardigan, which can also be modernised and worn cropped is the ultimate fashion and comfort statement you can make this season. Its style ranges from basic button-ups to embroidered and printed knits. This makes it the perfect piece to put together a chic and cosy ensemble, no matter the season.

While we love colour blocking, this season is all about matching co-ords. Matching sets are the next popular clothing trend that has taken over the K-pop style recently. The sets can be anything from a crop top and skirt to a loungewear set combining the ultimate lazy-girl vibe with chic.

This year is all about comfort, which doesn’t really leave much room for skin-tight jeans. As you bid goodbye to your figure-hugging denim, welcome the wide-leg trousers that have been all the rage lately. This piece of clothing is very versatile as it comes in many styles, designs and colours. So you can combine it with any kind of top to create a high-end look.

