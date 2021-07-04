K pop inspired makeup & hair trends that will save your summer style without major investment

We are looking at the best K-pop-inspired changes in makeup and hair to take from our favourite K drama actresses. Scroll down to see the full list.

As lockdown opens up, fashion has hardly changed, sure there are some changes from our at-home-uniform but people are still not right back at following fashion trends. But when it comes to beauty and hair, fashionistas are making a switch to experiment with their glam this season. As the weather gets hotter, our favourite K pop idols are diving deep into coral and pastel shades. If like us, you’re in the mood for a major yet subtle change this season, here is some inspo from K-dramas you just might want to copy!

Peachy tints: Summer is al; about keeping it cool clean and minimalistic this season. If you believe less is more, this is the trend for you. Subtle and sophisticated, this peachy trend applies to everything from your lip and cheek tints to eyeshadows and even your wardrobe! Peach is the colour of the season and in the spirit of highlighting your minimal style, we couldn’t recommend this trend enough!

Orange lip: Another standout, unforgettable fashionista in dramas this year is Lee Da Hee, who played Cha Hyun in “Search: WWW.” She’s an empowered corporate leader in the IT industry, and she’s tough and straightforward when it comes to work; however, she turns awkward and cute when she’s in love! Her makeup reflected her personality with pronounced eyeliner to show her strong side, and a pop of orange to represent her more playful character. It’s a perfect balance that achieved a chic, trendy makeup look!

Take inspiration from “Her Private Life” and “The Secret Life of My Secretary”’s leading ladies and amp up your hairstyle with caramel or red undertones. Both colours which can be highlighted in a natural tone if you’re a brunette, they look seamless! Save this for your next hair appointment!

ALSO READ: Most Fashionable K Pop Group of 2020: Fans bow down to BTS and BLACKPINK's style statements this year

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×